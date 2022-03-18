The number of applicants for the superintendent’s position for the White County Central School District stood at 16 Friday, including the district’s high school principal, Dr. Jackye Underwood.
The White County Central School Board is searching for a new superintendent after voting 3-2 in January to not extend Dean Stanley’s contract, which ends in June. Stanley has since been hired as an assistant superintendent by the Searcy School Board.
The list of the applicants to replace him was acquired through a state Freedom of Information Act request. In addition to Underwood, the applicants are Dr. Rick Gales, Kenneth Weaver, Randy Oxford, Delariois Stewart, Brian Cossey, Toby Crosby, Lisa Kissire, Jeff Spaletta, Kimberly Turner, Beverly Smith, Melinda Langston, Clinton Williams, Keith McDaniel, Jason Arrington and Michael Odom.
On Monday night, the School Board held a special meeting with a 59-minute executive session that board President Larry Stevens said was for the purpose of discussing superintendent applications “which comes under considering the employment of a district employee.” No action was taken by the board and the meeting was adjourned.
The closing date for applying for the position is next Friday.
At last week’s regular board meeting, the board accepted the resignations of WCC Elementary School Principal Yvonne Sturdivant and Assistant Principal Brandi Hardcastle.
Hardcastle’s resignation letter dated March 8 was posted on the private Facebook page Stand With Us, which was created after the decision to not renew Stanley’s contract.
Hardcastle wrote: “Mr. Stanley and the White County Central School Board, I began working at White County Central Schools 16 years ago. These 16 years have molded me into the educator that I am today. I started a family and brought my children along with me to this district I love so much. I have loved teaching the students in this school. They have brought me tremendous joy. White County Central has been my home but it’s time for me to start a new chapter for the 2022-2023 school year. After I finish my contract, I will be taking a job that is life-changing for my family and me. I am resigning from my position for the 2022-2023 school year.
“I would be remiss to not state that the five years that I have worked under Dean Stanley have made me understand what it means to lead with grace and compassion. I am a better leader today because he has pushed me to reflect on my practices and consider others’ perspectives when making decisions. I loved the way the school was led by him and the direction that we were headed. I took the interview for this job after the decision was made not to renew Mr. Stanley’s contract.
“White County Central will always hold a special place in my heart. The faculty and staff are like family. It has been an amazing place to work and grow professionally. I will continue to want what is best for the school, staff and students.”
