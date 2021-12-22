Sixteen charges have been officially filed against a 21-year-old Little Rock woman accused of following two elderly women home from the Searcy Walmart last month and attacking and robbing them.
A warrant was issued recently for Keasia Shaneice Thomas at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class Y felony aggravated robbery; two counts of class Y felony aggravated residential burglary; class B felony robbery; class D felony battery in the second degree; class D felony breaking and entering; four counts of class D felony theft of property-credit/debit card; two counts of class A misdemeanor theft of property valued less than $1,000; two counts of class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; and two counts of class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Kara Osborne, police responded to a residence at approximately 1:01 p.m. Nov. 17 where the 93-year-old alleged victim said she had been attacked by “an unknown Black female,” later identified as Thomas.
She reportedly said that Thomas followed her “throughout the store as she shopped” Nov. 17 then was “directly behind her as she completed her transaction at the checkout.” Thomas reportedly followed the 93-year-old as she left the store and asked for ride home. “When the victim refused, the two parted ways in the parking lot,” Osborne wrote, with the alleged victim then going to the post office and home.
At the alleged victim’s home, Thomas reportedly “entered her open garage and handed the victim her own mail from her mailbox.” She then asked the alleged victim for a tissue before pushing the alleged victim inside her home. The alleged victim then was knocked down and dragged “across the hallway floor” into her bedroom, “causing injuries to both her left arm and left leg,” Osborne wrote.
Thomas then reportedly emptied the alleged victim’s handbag and took around $150 in cash, a credit card and a fuel card. Her cellphone and a cordless phone on the nightstand also reportedly were taken, including one being taken from the alleged victim as she tried to call for help. When Thomas left, the alleged victim called for help on another cordless phone in the house, Osborne wrote.
Information on two other victims – one in Pangburn and one in Sherwood – was collected during the investigation. Thomas was identified by “several anonymous citizens” based on “a surveillance photo from a BOLO sent out by the Pangburn Police Department,” which had taken “a similar report” involving Thomas around 5:02 p.m. that day, Osborne wrote. “Officers were able to acquire surveillance photos of the suspect, in Pangburn, as well as a photo of her vehicle as they investigated their case.”
Pangburn Police Chief Bill Miller said the incident happened around 2 p.m. and the victim was “in her late 60s or maybe 70s.”
The other alleged elderly female victim reportedly contacted Osborne the next day, saying that “a similar incident happened to her” Nov. 15. She reportedly recognized the suspect from the photo posted by Searcy police as the person who “had interacted with her at Walmart in Sherwood, and was subsequently followed home and her wallet was stolen.”
Thomas reportedly also had also gotten into the woman’s Cash App account and sent $200 to “Keasia Thomas.” Five videos from the Searcy Walmart Supercenter’s Asset Protection Department that showed Thomas following the alleged Searcy victim “in and from the store” were used to determine that the suspect was the same in all three incidents.
Thomas had not been arrested as of Wednesday. According to Searcy police earlier this month, the vehicle she reportedly used was found in Pulaski County and was being processed for evidence.
“If anyone knows Thomas’ whereabouts, please call the Searcy Police Department at (501) 268-3531,” Lt. Todd Wells said. “You can remain anonymous.”
