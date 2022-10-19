Although one councilman referred to it as “putting lipstick on this pig,” the Searcy City Council approved spending $16,800 at a special meeting Wednesday for work on the historic Smyrna Church to get it ready to be included in this year’s Holiday of Lights.
The church on Jaybird Lane was given as the site of an old-fashioned Christmas event for the Holiday of Lights during a request for $48,000 in funding from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission in late September to help with the Holiday of Lights’ budget. The event scheduled for the church, which is expected to include carols and handbells, is set for Dec. 10
“Smyrna Church. I believe it was gifted to us [the city of Searcy] in 1998 or thereabouts,” Councilman Rodger Cargile said at Wednesday’s meeting, and $100,000 was spent on renovations at the time. Cargile said the White County Historical Society obtained a grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program and raised the 33 percent matching funds with no city money used. “Volunteers from the fire department and others did most of the labor.”
Smyrna Church now falls under the umbrella of Searcy Parks and Recreation. Cargile said the department mows the lawn and rents out the church, but not very often. Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said it is rented maybe a half-dozen times per year.
“It has no HVAC, no water, no bathroom and one, I believe, outlet that works for electricity,” Parsons said. “It was built in 1856 ... and it’s believed to be the oldest still-standing church in Arkansas.”
According to Cargile, Smyrna Church has “lots of needs” but the immediate ones are painting and some carpentry work to replace rotted boards and missing baseboards.
“Critters are getting in the building because the sidewalls and floor do not meet since the baseboards are gone,” Cargile said. He also mentioned the front doors that have to meet Arkansas Historic Preservation Program specifications and would have to be custom built. “The ones that are there now are very, very old and not doing so well.”
Cargile said the money was being requested now so that the renovations could be done in a timely fashion “in time for Holiday of Lights.”
Councilman David Morris told Mayor Kyle Osborne that he liked the price tag and made the motion for the work to be done. Councilwoman Tonia Hale seconded the motion and it passed unanimously. Councilman Dale Brewer was absent.
Councilman Don Raney, chairman of the Buildings and Grounds Committee, said his committee “has discussed why does the city of Searcy have the Smyrna Church? I think it would behoove the city if we would attempt to grant this to someone else. I was hoping there was a cemetery association there, but apparently it’s more of a family cemetery than an association.”
“I don’t mind putting lipstick on this pig, and I’m not being disrespectful to the Smyrna Church, especially since it’s the oldest church in the state of Arkansas, but I would really like to find a historical society or some group that would have the time or take the time to deal with it or rent it out, use it and everything else,” Raney said. “Just saying all that, I think that’s a goal we need to work towards, but I am more than in favor of this right here [the $16,800 renovation].”
Haile said, “I think with a little work that place would be a beautiful wedding venue or something else. Somebody could take it and do a lot with it.”
Searcy Parks and Recreation Office Manager Barbara Hubach told The Daily Citizen that it costs $150 to rent the church for four hours and there is also a $100 cleaning deposit charged.
“Again, no running water, no HVAC, throttles it down substantially I would think as being used for a venue for things,” Cargile said.
Parsons said anyone renting it has to time it right. “You don’t want to use it in the winter, you don’t want to use it in the summer. I mean, you have to time it pretty right to use it right now. And you got to bring a Port-a-potty.”
Osborne said he agreed with Raney that the city needs to try to find someone who would be interested in the church. “If we can’t, we can’t. We might have to build an annex across the driveway where we would have a restroom, an air conditioning or something so people could actually use the church and have a place.”
Raney said maybe with these renovations, the church would be dressed up enough to entice someone to take it over. Cargile said he agrees that it would be better served in the hands of someone else.
“I would want to make sure that whomever ends up with this has preservation and the historic relevance of the building in mind before we sign it over because it is very important,” Cargile said.
