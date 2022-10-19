Although one councilman referred to it as “putting lipstick on this pig,” the Searcy City Council approved spending $16,800 at a special meeting Wednesday for work on the historic Smyrna Church to get it ready to be included in this year’s Holiday of Lights.

The church on Jaybird Lane was given as the site of an old-fashioned Christmas event for the Holiday of Lights during a request for $48,000 in funding from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission in late September to help with the Holiday of Lights’ budget. The event scheduled for the church, which is expected to include carols and handbells, is set for Dec. 10

