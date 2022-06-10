The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission sidelined a $16,000 request for helmets for the Riverview Youth Football Association last week, tabling it until this month’s meeting.
Cheryl Green, the director of the association, said its home games are at Riverview High School in the city limits and it typically has four home games, She said that the association is hosting the youth football league’s Super Bowl this year.
“I need some helmets for my kids,” Green told the commission. “I just inherited the group last year. We typically go off of donations but because of COVID, those donations are down, and then in 2020 when our program was shut down because of COVID, we had to throw away a lot of helmets. And so we were down helmets and I just don’t have the funds to buy them for the safety of our kids.”
Commissioner Jim House asked Green how many children were involved, and she told him that the association had about 60 to 70 boys last year and only had three teams. “This year, we are hoping to have more,” Green said. ‘We are still doing enrollment so I’m not sure how many kids, but before COVID, we was pushing 90 to 100 boys in our program.”
Commissioner Tommy Centola asked her about the number of games played at Riverview. She said there are nine teams total in the league and typically half of the games are at home. This year, there will probably be eight teams that will come in for the league’s Super Bowl, she said.
Green said the league consists of Riverview, Searcy, Bald Knob, Quitman, Vilonia, Greenbrier, Clinton and Southside near Batesville. With peewee football, she said there is one game played Saturday morning at 9 and the next game starts at 1:30 p.m. “So you’re looking at people being in town from 8 to 4 o’clock.”
Grren said typically the age range of the kids in the program goes from third to sixth grade, but she said it allows first- and second-graders to play and even kindergarteners to play this year.
Commissioner Rees Jones asked about the difference between Searcy Optimist Club’s youth football program and Riverview’s. He asked if they played each other. Green said that they do. In the bylaws, she said the kids are organized by district, so if they go to Riverview schools, they are supposed to play for Riverview, and if they go to Searcy, they are supposed to play for Searcy. However, she said there is an understanding and they have kids playing for both because some kids have played together for years.
City Attorney Buck Gibson said historically that Searcy “had just an inner-city league and when COVID arrived, the numbers for youth football have been declining across the country for a number of years anyway. When COVID hit, it became unsustainable.”
“At one time, there were 10 different teams just in Searcy, two different divisions, an older and younger division,” Gibson said. “COVID came and determined that that model was no longer sustainable so the Optimist youth program that is a separately run organization than Riverview joined this league.
“It does have a travel element, too. It brings people from outside the community into this community to spend funds. It is designed to not have overnight stays, but they eat and things like that and I will tell you we don’t play at the Optimists Field any longer, we play at the high school. The point is as many as eight different teams from outside the city limits of Searcy come in to use the benefits and the businesses of the community. To be clear, Riverview school is in city limits.”
Jones said he loves having youth programs in Searcy, bringing kids in to play throughout the year, but as far as the helmets go, he wondered if maybe the group could seek an outside sponsor for them.
Green said if the association gets sponsors, it announces them. She said the helmets are only good for 10 years and then you have to throw them away, so from 2020 until now, the association has had to throw quite a bit of them away and didn’t have funds to replace them. She said she told her assistant director if it gets the ones it requested, every year it is going to purchase 10 helmets.
House wanted to know how the request was A&P-related, saying he didn’t know if the need for helmets would be any different than the need for pants, shoes and other equipment. Centola said he would do some digging and House suggested that the request be tabled.
Last year, the commission reapproved a $30,000 request by the Searcy Optimist Club Pee Wee Football Program board. The board planned to purchase 100-200 helmets, shoulder pads and practice equipment for around $15,000, redress a field this year for between $5,000 and $7,000 and purchase two game clocks for around $2,000 each, among other plans, according to board President Cody Chapman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.