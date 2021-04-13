All 15 students on a Searcy school bus were uninjured following an accident that happened around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday.
The school bus, driven by Amanda Ham, 44, of Griffithville, reportedly scraped the side of a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, driven by Dona Smith, 43, of Searcy, according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department.
Ham was negotiating a left turn from Jonathan Lane onto Robbye Lane when the accident occurred. "It was a low-speed/low-impact collision," Wells said.
"Accidents involving school busses in our city are rare but we do work them occasionally," Wells said.
