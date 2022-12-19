The Rose Bud School Board agreed earlier this month to buy the only piece of property on School Road that the district did not own, according to Superintendent Allen Blackwell, although the district does not have “a concrete plan” for how it will use the property.

The purchase was approved for $135,000 from Crye-Leike Real Estate in Heber Springs at a special meeting of the School Board.

