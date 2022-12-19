The Rose Bud School Board agreed earlier this month to buy the only piece of property on School Road that the district did not own, according to Superintendent Allen Blackwell, although the district does not have “a concrete plan” for how it will use the property.
The purchase was approved for $135,000 from Crye-Leike Real Estate in Heber Springs at a special meeting of the School Board.
“Mostly it is for future use potential,” Blackwell said. “We might rent it out until there’s a concrete plan but at this point we don’t really have anything concrete.”
Blackwell said when the district hires an employee, there is “limited housing” available in Rose Bud, “so in the short run someone could rent it until they find another place because it’s pretty small. It’s a house and 1 acre. The house is a three-bedroom and it’s right next to our admin building.”
In 2019, the district added 2.5 acres of property located directly across from the district’s old gym for up to $25,000. It had previously been used for extra parking on a lease basis. It also bought 4 acres next to the administration building across the street from the school buildings in 2018 for $30,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.