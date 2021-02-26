The search consultants for the next Searcy School District superintendent were expecting some more applications to arrive before Monday’s deadline, but told the Searcy School Board on Wednesday that they had received 13 up to that point.
“We are excited about closing this out March the first,” lead search consultat Dr. Ken James said. “We will have some [last-minute] applications come in on March the first. We’ll probably have some come in between 11:30 at night and midnight; that’s how the process works. We are excited to come back with you on March 17th with the [recommended] finalists.
The district is looking for a replacement for Diane Barrett, who is retiring June 30 after 11 years as superintendent. Barrett said when she was seeking the job, she submitted her application on the last day, “but not at midnight.”
James said the board wants to have “hard choices” to make. “You want good candidates.”
“Searcy is a very, very attractive position and you guys know that without me saying,” he said. “It is hard to predict what we are going to get on Monday or this weekend. I know we will have some come in, it’s just a matter of how many we will have come in.”
James said he got a call from a candidate Tuesday night and the question asked was, “How soon do you think I need to tell my board?” He said applicants have pretty much made up their mind to apply for the job and have filled out the application and now it’s just a matter of “when they hit send. I have gotten an application at 11:45 on a midnight deadline. I don’t stay up to look at them, but I can see when they come in. That is just how the process works.”
Once all the applications are received, the recommended finalists for the job will each record answers to questions on a video that will be presented to the board onMarch 17. Each finalist will spend a full day in Searcy, concluding with a two-hour interview with the board after dinner.
Regarding the number of questions each candidate will answer during the interview, James said 36 had been submitted by the board, but he asked if the board would like to whittle that down a bit to fit the time frame of the interview.
He said he and fellow search consultant Dr. Bobby Lester could look at those 36 questions and reduce them to around 28 if the board was OK with that. The board decided that 25 questions would be a good number to present.
Board member Jimmy Simpson said he imagined some questions would come from the answers. He said scaling back was fine to have some room. James agreed that questions might be asked that could “trigger something else.”
Board President Dr. Michael Liles said he didn’t see a question in there that was a bad one. James said the board members would have a chance to look at the 25 questions to make sure they were all OK with them. He said he had to get the questions in to the home office sometime next week so they could be put into a format for the candidates to answer.
James said he and Lester would be meeting the the focus groups that have been involved with giving their input on the qualities they would like to see in the next superintendent. Then on March 17, they will hold a private, closed session with Liles to go over every detail about every candidate who has applied.
The meeting with the entire board will follow in open session to present the recommended finalists.
“Right now, I can’t give you that number, but I would say it would be from three to five people because five people would give you a full week of interviews,” James said. “That doesn’t mean you have to interview those people; that is a recommendation from us. We will go through each of those finalists in great detail and we will hit the highlights for you.
“After that process, you are going to go into a closed session and you are going to view a video of each of the finalists. We will send a link and have all that blown up on the big screen for you. .. After you have viewed all those videos, you guys will deliberate and when you are ready you will come into open session and you will take a vote on who you want to interview.”
He said the consultants would call those candidates afterward. “Trust me, they are going to be waiting by the phone. They are going to be expecting a call.”
The ones not chosen will also be contacted, James said. “If we recommend five and you choose to interview three, we will touch bases with those other two candidates. The other pool of applicants will receive a follow-up letter”
The interviews will be held the last week of March. The board has already indicated to James and Lester that it would like to make a decision by April 2 if at all possible.
James said he and Lester have been extremely busy talking to candidates and have already started the vetting process on some of the candidates who have submitted their applications.
Lester said the search has been “just kind of like it usually is.”
“I think we are going to get the best ones at the last minute. That’s the way it has always worked,” Lester said. “I don’t know why it’s that way. A lot of times they don’t like things to be public too long if they are real happy where they are. They kind of like to wait for the last minute and get it over with.
“We have some potential good ones now. We talked to several, trying to convince them, it’s just whether they pull the trigger or not. It remains to be seen.”
