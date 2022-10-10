The Searcy School District has been “hearing good things” about its first formal after-school program for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, according to sixth-grade teacher/after-school director Holly Haile.
The program, which takes place at Southwest Middle School on Monday-Friday from 3:30-6 p.m., is the product of a grant-writing assignment done by School Community Coordinator Betsy Bailey for a grants class after the district found out there was a grant for the program and Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart asked her to look into it.
Bailey said the grant is from the Arkansas Out of School Network, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, and “we will have gotten $150,000.”
She said the district had a “small enrichment program ... back in the early 2000s, but it was nothing like a formal after-school program.”
When Hart became superintendent, Bailey said he realized that there was not an after-school program and saw a need. “This is really addressing learning loss from COVID. We know that there are families whose parents work. They need the assistance. This is a free program, so we are just trying to help kids and families.”
The funding the district is receiving for its after-school program, Bailey said, is ESSR 3 (Elementary and Secondary School Relief) funds. “So that funding will run out.” She said she does not know “if it will be renewed.”
Haile said the program will run through June. “Right now, we have 120 of a 150-student maximum,” she said.
In addition to the “good things” she’s been hearing from parents about the program, she said was told by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sheena Williamson that she also had been hearing good things about it.
“Parents will come pick the kids up and they [the kids] are angry because they don’t want to leave,” Haile said with a laugh.
As far as specifically what the kids do in the program, Haile said, “we do enrichment, and it just depends on the day, sometimes they will do some type of craft and sometimes some type of investigation. We get to do some PE [physical education] things and play games.”
“We’re starting to bring in our community partners. The fire department is partnering with us once a month and they’re going to come in and do different activities with the kids,” she said.
Haile said as soon as the students get to Southwest Middle School after school, between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m., they have a snack and a drink, usually juice or milk, and then they get to go outside.
Concerning transportation, Haile said, “we do run buses. We have three buses that do take kids home at 6 o’clock. Last time I looked, I had 70 that were car riders and the other 50 rode the bus.”
Haile said this is her sixth year with the district and she has worked in an after-school program at a previous school. “She has been amazing,” Bailey said. “She was a great hire.”
Haile said she enjoys watching the kids come and experience things through hands-on activities. “There’s also the homework help time and we’re trying to work with teachers. We’re getting started on that. Parents are coming in and saying, ‘My child needs to work on this,’ and we’re trying to work a plan out for that.
“It’s also about providing the students with some engagement. A lot of the kids that we have in our program would never have an opportunity to participate in a SkyDome Planetarium [which was scheduled for Monday afternoon]. It was something I got to do when I was a kid, but a lot of these kids won’t have those opportunities, so we’re trying to give them opportunities they might not normally have. We have some Harding students that will be coming in with us and doing some different things.”
Bailey said the clubs and organizations at Searcy High School also are being brought in by their sponsors.
“The wrestling team came, I think a week ago Friday,” Haile said, “and took our fourth- through sixth-graders and broke them into groups and some of the members of the team sat down and talked to the kids and showed them some of their moves. The kids were just so excited; they loved it! They were so excited when they left the gym.”
