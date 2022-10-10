The Searcy School District has been “hearing good things” about its first formal after-school program for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, according to sixth-grade teacher/after-school director Holly Haile.

The program, which takes place at Southwest Middle School on Monday-Friday from 3:30-6 p.m., is the product of a grant-writing assignment done by School Community Coordinator Betsy Bailey for a grants class after the district found out there was a grant for the program and Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart asked her to look into it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.