An autopsy has been ordered for a 12-year-old boy from Beebe who drowned in a culvert last Friday "to confirm the cause of death," according to 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy.
"We think we know what it is but just to confirm and make sure that there’s not anything that we’re missing," McCoy said, "other than it just being a tragic accident.”
Capt. Steve Hall of the Beebe Police Department said the call came in sometime in the afternoon/evening on March 24 when it was still daylight outside. “It was in the 100 block of Abington Drive. He had gotten hung down in the culvert. He had been playing in the roadway and swimming around in the ditch line and got hung up in the culvert. There was a bunch of children playing, several children out there playing.”
Hall said Beebe police are still investigating and waiting for the results of the autopsy. “That is where we are at this point.”
“That was a flash flood situation; it was a heavy downpour that night" due to the storms in the Deep South that produced tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama, Hall said. "He was initially taken to Unity [Health-White County Medical Center] and then taken to [Arkansas] Children’s Hospital. It is my understanding that he ended up at Children’s."
On the Facebook page Concerned Citizens of Beebe (The Original), Joy Henneinke posted, “I would like to say THANK YOU to the Beebe emergency rescue teams and police for responding to our call for Elijah Boyd on March 24th. He was trapped in a culvert because of the flood waters here at our house. He passed away March 26th at Children’s Hospital. We couldn’t have done it without you. And especially our 2 neighbors who helped. LOVE YOU BOTH.
“Keep all kids and pets inside when water rises. I’m his grandmother, Joy. Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts. God bless.”
