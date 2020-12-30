There have been a total of 12 homicides in White County in 2020 with one day remaining, according to White County Deputy Coroner BJ Rouse.
Seven of the homicides occurred in Searcy and were discussed by Police Chief Steve Hernandez in Tuesday’s edition, while the White County Sheriff’s Office has responded to and worked four homicides, Sheriff Phillip Miller said.
“This has just been a very unique and challenging year with many new obstacles we have not faced before,” Miller said.
Becky McCoy, the 17th Judicial District prosecuting attorney, called it “an extraordinarily violent year for White County,” but not just because of the number of homicides.
“We’ve got two or three cases that I can think of right off the top of my head where people were shooting at each other, stabbing each other; it didn’t kill them,” McCoy said. “We have had drive-by shootings more than we’ve had. It has just been an extraordinarily violent year.”
However, she said although she is still waiting on a couple of domestic violence cases to review, “generally, it’s not like a husband and a wife that are stuck in the house together for days on end and one of them just blows their top. It’s not that.”
She said the uptick in violence “seems to be drug-related.”
“Not necessarily drug-related but drugs are involved and we believed the offender to either have been intoxicated or impaired with drugs,” McCoy said. “We don’t have drug deals gone bad.”
She said because of the nature of the homicides she doesn’t believe they “have anything to do with COVID.”
The first homicide the sheriff’s office responded to in 2020 was March 4.
At approximately 6:45 a.m., White County 911 Communications received a call for a deceased person at 115 Lynn St. in McRae. Deputies along with the McRae Police Department and the McRae Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home and found 72-year-old Keith Crisco dead inside the residence.
Crisco appeared to have injuries to his head from blunt force trauma, which the Arkansas Crime Lab confirmed. Miller said the sheriff’s office has a person of interest in the case and is waiting on results from evidence that was submitted to the crime lab.
On March 28 at about 1:21 p.m., deputies responded to 1932 Arkansas Highway 5 in Romance in regard to a silver-colored Chevrolet Silverado that was abandoned behind a former business. Deputies learned that the vehicle belonged to Charles E. Hogue of 108 Skyview Circle in Romance. They then responded to the residence to follow up and found Hogue shot dead in the backyard.
During the course of the investigation on this second homicide, detectives developed Christopher S. Brown, 23, of Romance and 32-year-old Tara Wilhite, of North Little Rock as suspects. Brown and Wilhite met with detectives and gave statements of their involvement in the homicide. They were arrested and charged with capital murder, a class Y felony; theft of property, a class D felony; and tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony. Brown and Wilhite are on the current inmate roster at the White County Detention Center
The third homicide worked by the sheriff’s office involved a child. On June 16 at about 12:46 p.m., the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Bald Knob Police Department asking for assistance. Deputies responded to 302 W. Cleveland St. in Bald Knob and found 5-year-old Arabella Pedigo dead in a bedroom. Rouse confirmed that it was a stabbing.
Evidence was located that indicated her father, Willie Isacc Pedigo, 39, was responsible for her death. He could not be found until a phone ping was established and traced to a remote area in Bald Knob. Pedigo was found in his vehicle and had overdosed in an attempted suicide.
Miller said that deputies began administering life-saving techniques until NorthStar EMS arrived and took him to Unity Health-White County Medical Health where he was pronounced dead.
The final homicide was Nov. 6. At about 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to 377 Honeysuckle Road in the Velvet Ridge area regarding a disturbance and shots fired. When they arrived, deputies found 66-year-old Terry Simmons of Morton, Wash., dead in the yard from two apparent gunshot wounds in the chest, which the crime lab confirmed.
Through the course of the investigation, Walter J. Simmons 37, of the residence was developed as a suspect after witnesses provided statements and he was located and interviewed at the hospital. A short time later, Walter Simmons met with detectives and provided a statement that indicated that he fired at Terry Simmons in self-defense after Terry Simmons fired first, hitting him in the left arm.
Witness statements were collected that supported his involvement. Miller said this case is still “an ongoing investigation, however, no criminal charges are expected.”
Aside from the seven homicides in Searcy and the four worked by the sheriff’s office, there was also one in Kensett in May.
Kensett Police Chief John Pollard said officers responded to the home of a resident regarding a welfare check and discovered homeowner Julius Williams, 77, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. In this case, Jason Levi Baxter, 25, of Alton, Ill., is behind bars at the White County Detention Center, charged with capital murder, second-degree battery/recklessly causing injury using a deadly weapon, third-degree battery/recklessly causing injury and impairing operation of vital pubic facility/property damage.
