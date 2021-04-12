Several city-owned parking lots, including at City Hall and the new Searcy Public Library, are on the list to be included in the city 2021 street paving project.
Although Mayor Kyle Osborne said there may be some add-ons, the list for the project includes 11 streets, the trail at Yancey Park and four parking lots.
The Searcy City Council is expected to discuss the street paving project at its meeting in the Carmichael Community Center tonight.
City Engineer Mark Lane told The Daily Citizen, “Now, the paving project has not been put out for bids yet.” The total estimated cost is $852,183.
The streets currently included in the project are Charles Thomas Boulevard, Mary Irene Lane, Holmes Road, West Woodruff Avenue (from Main to Sowell streets), Taylor Road, North Ella Street (from Beebe-Capps Expressway to Arch Avenue), North Poplar Street (from Race to Moore avenues), West Country Club Circle, Stoneybrook Lane, Woodlane Drive (from Beebe-Capps to Stoneybrook) and Vine Avenue (from Sowell to Van streets).
The other city parking lots included are at the Carmichael Community Center and Searcy Sanitation Department. The estimated cost for the parking lot work, including both the City Hall and Carmichael Center lots being milled as well, is $134,294.
The city also plans to mill West Woodruff, North Poplar, Stoneybrook, Woodlane Drive and Vine Avenue.
In 2020, the city accepted a bid of $502,908 in July from Delta Asphalt of Paragould to pave seven roads: Cloverdale Boulevard, Sunnydale Road, Taylor Road (from Shiloh Road to approximately a half-mile north), Oak Street (from Beebe-Capps to Center Avenue), Pleasure Avenue (from Beebe-Capps to Main Street), Larkspur Drive and Castlewood Court.
Lane said then that the list of streets was probably comparable to the previous year’s but was longer the two years prior to that. He said the money spent was also pretty close to the same as the previous year. “It was somewhere in the half-a-million dollar range” in 2019, he said.
“We have a street fund, that is where money funnels through, and we get a certain dollar amount each year from the state, part of a 10-year tax. That’s where probably most of this money is coming from,” Lane said then. “I don’t think there’s enough in it to cover all of this money, but that’s where most of this money is coming from.”
The city also included street paving as part of the plan for using the 1-cent, eight-year sales and use tax passed by voters in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.