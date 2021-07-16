Bald Knob officials decided to purchase two security camera for the front door area and offer a $100 reward in response to the glass door being shattered Tuesday.
The Bald Knob City Council agreed to purchase the cameras for $627.25. Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith asked that the cameras be put in immediately.
Mayor Barth Grayson said the door glass was smashed between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The broken glass was discovered by Smith, who was coming in for a 6 p.m. meeting.
Bald Knob police have a person of interest from security footage from inside the building, Grayson said, but the person has not yet been arrested.
Grayson said the $100 reward is for information leading to the arrest of the person involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.