One-hundred new seats have been installed in the historic Rialto Theater since the middle of last year as the city works to replace all 360 of the 50- to 60-year-old chairs, according to theater manager Steven Gifford.
“We started these last year,” Gifford said. “When you are doing a project, there’s always 10 steps to one step of a project, so we actually took out the old chairs. We had to cut out the concrete anchors. We had to reseal the floor.
“There was a lot of work that had to do with preparation to get those chairs installed. We had to redrill anchors, and you will notice these seats are wider. These came in July of 2021 and it took us about two months to do the removal, the prep and the installation of these seats.”
Gifford said the city-owned theater doesn’t have a full-time installation crew to get the rest of the theater seats installed. “We had a couple of cold days, so the maintenance crews from Parks and Recreation have come over to give us a hand, some community service workers have come over and given us a hand, so it’s pretty much at a convenient time when we can do the work.”
The seats that are being replaced “are from the ‘60s and ‘70s,” he said. “They are used seats from when Victor purchased them and put them in, so they are even older than that.”
“It’s not like you can throw this in the washer and dryer to clean them, so I mean we swept them and brushed them and on top of that, you can see some of the arms are falling off,” Gifford said. “You get kid crud and popcorn and candy on these seats. You can only do so much cleaning, so at some point you got to replace them and you will notice the backs don’t have any cushions.”
He said the new seats have drink holders and “the armrests actually go up. There’s cushions.” Gifford added that the “coloring scheme on the seats” that has to be matched in the renovation effort is “very specific.”
Gifford said the idea of going to a movie has always been “to have an enjoyable movie experience,” including being comfortable.
“So if you think about going to the movies, there’s certain key things that pop into your head,” he said. “That’s popcorn, right? You smell the popcorn, you get the Coke, you look at the Twizzlers and the M&Ms racked in the candy display. You’re going in, you’re expecting it to be loud, right? The sound is supposed to be all around you and you see this big, huge silver screen – that’s what they call it – and then nowadays they got these nice leather recliners in the theaters, so you expect comfort.
“So there’s kind of these expectations when you go to a theater, so being that we are operating the theater, that was outr goal – ‘what can we do to make it that traditional, enjoyable experience?’ Even back in the ‘20s, ‘30s, ‘40s, ‘50s when the Rialto opened, that was their goal, to bring an enjoyable experience.”
As the city was reviewing the theater, Gifford said, it put in “twice as many speakers. We used to run off one amp; we are running off five now to improve the sound quality. We put a brand-new screen up. We got a larger digital projector. In 2018, when the city started managing it, we got different things improved to make it an enjoyable experience. Well, the last component of that enjoyable experience we were looking at was the seats, and there is a long-term plan of doing like a full restoration and remodel of the theater.”
According to Gifford, the idea wasn’t to do any major renovations or any major changes but just to make it a little bit more comfortable.
“We started up doing a little round-up project, so you add up a couple quarters here, if you want to throw an extra dollar in when you buy your popcorn,” he said. “Since we opened up in 2018, we took those donations and put them in a donations fund and that was set aside all by itself.”
Gifford said when the money was looked at last year about $20,000 had been donated. “Now with the slowness with COVID, we were thinking that might be a good opportunity to start changing out some of the seats. Maybe we don’t have enough for all of them but we could get a start on them.”
