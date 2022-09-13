A 10 percent sanitation cost increase for the city of Searcy has been requested by the company that hauls the city’s trash from the Searcy Transfer Station on Eastline Road to the landfill in Hazen.

GFL Environmental Municipal Marketing Manager Mickey “Stubby” Stumbaugh, a former mayor of Cabot, told the Searcy City Council at Thursday’s agenda meeting that GFL’s “transportation costs” increased 20 percent “three months or so ago.” He said the price of tires has gone up 52 percent, parts on trucks have gone up 70 to 75 percent and fuel has risen “an enormous amount.” GLF uses 18-wheelers to take the trash to the landfill.

