A 10 percent sanitation cost increase for the city of Searcy has been requested by the company that hauls the city’s trash from the Searcy Transfer Station on Eastline Road to the landfill in Hazen.
GFL Environmental Municipal Marketing Manager Mickey “Stubby” Stumbaugh, a former mayor of Cabot, told the Searcy City Council at Thursday’s agenda meeting that GFL’s “transportation costs” increased 20 percent “three months or so ago.” He said the price of tires has gone up 52 percent, parts on trucks have gone up 70 to 75 percent and fuel has risen “an enormous amount.” GLF uses 18-wheelers to take the trash to the landfill.
When GFL’s contract with the city of Searcy was started, Stumbaugh said the cost of diesel was $3.45 a gallon. Today, the pricing on retail USA diesel prices is $5.08. “It’s almost [a] 47 percent increase,” he said.
Stumbaugh said over half of GFL’s solid waste intake at the transfer station is from the city of Searcy.
“We come to the city asking for assistance in helping us eat some of these major costs that are going on,” he said. “You could tie it to a fuel surcharge because it’s at 47 percent, but all we asked for was 10 percent.
“We have seen fuel come down while this U.S. diesel prices is $5.08. I noticed on the pump it’s about $4 and 60-some cents.”
Councilman David Morris said he noticed the diesel price per gallon being at $4.79 last Wednesday.
Stumbaugh said, “I just don’t know if they are ever going to come down. I do know that 20 percent that we got increase on just the transportation will not go down. That is a price that’s there to stay. I come with my hat in my hand to request this increase for our company, but it is actually pretty devastating to the garbage industry and running the Searcy Transfer Station.”
Councilman Rodger Cargile said he looked over the contract a couple of days before the meeting and there was a provision that fuel surcharges could go up a certain percentage. “Our cost increased. If they went down a certain percentage, a rebate came our way.”
Stumbaugh said, “We never went up on the fuel surcharge, though, over the term. We went up on Consumer Pricing Index, the cost of all goods as far as the tires and stuff, and the last CPI that I did was almost 9 percent, which was most of the time in the last 10 to 12 years, less than a percent. With fuel, we’ve not ever put a fuel surcharge on to my recollection. I’ve been here four years. I could be wrong. I have been wrong at least twice.”
Cargile asked Stumbaugh if he was recommending a new contract or making a change to the current one. “However this body and your legal counsel sees fit,” Stumbaugh said.
Cargile asked if it was necessary to have the surcharge provision in the contract if it was not going to be used. Stumbaugh said, “Absolutely, because we’re a big company. We are the fourth largest non-hazardous solid waste company in North America and I would say that our legal counsel would require that to be in for a contract.”
Calling the increases “real,” Councilman Dale Brewer said, “We just have to figure out what method we need to help in this upgrade.”
Stumbugh said as a former mayor, he understands this position isn’t easy to be in. “They’ve hired me because they know I‘ve sat where you sit and these are very difficult deals, and when we first started within our company they wanted to share a larger portion with you all than 10 percent. I think 10 percent is fair and while it’s expensive, it is still fair and a doable deal. We don’t take it lightly. It is not something that is an easy task.”
Councilman Don Raney said he thinks the city needs to amend its contract “and have a 10 percent increase.” City Attorney Buck Gibson said he didn’t know “how quickly we can get the back and forth between me and their [GFL’s] lawyer,” but “it’s possible” that he could have the amendment ready by today’s meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
“We can still always approve it Tuesday night, subject to the amendment being executed,” Raney said. Councilman David Morris agreed.
“I think they do a fantastic job,” Morris said. “Once we get it to the transfer station, we’re finished with it. It goes to the landfill. ... I know the cost has gone up. I deal with it. We all deal with it – fuel, tires and things of that nature, brakes or whatever – it doesn’t no matter what it is, it’s about twice as high as it was last time we got it done. If Mr. Gibson can’t get it ready for Tuesday night, we can at least have it ready for the October meeting.”
Gibson said, “What we can do is afford the mayor the authority to enter into a contract. That’s what we can do with a resolution.”
According to City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris, there are no plans to pass the increased transportation costs on to Searcy residents through increased garbage service rates. The city raised the monthly residential garbage service rate by $2 at the beginning of 2020, as well as the monthly rate for small business garbage service, after the two developmental districts where the city’s trash is taken raised their rates. It was the first rate increase since 2013.
The transportation costs will “have to be absorbed by the city,” Morris said. The dollar amount of the increase was not given.
