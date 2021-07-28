Searcy Parks and Recreation is being given $10,000 in advertising and promotions tax revenue for temporary fencing to use to convert the adult softball fields at the Searcy Sports Complex into youth fields for large tournaments.
The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission granted the request from Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons on Tuesday morning. Parsons told the commission that thousands of visitors come to these tournaments.
He said the four fields will still be used as adult fields, but there are some weekends that the youth softball association will be using them. Searcy will be working with Cabot on the softball tournaments, Parsons noted, saying a tournament director is from there. The tournament director already has booked Sept. 11, 18 and 25, Oct. 9 and 20 and Nov. 6.
“Those are just his tournaments where he will need the adult fields, too,” Parsons said. “That is not counting the other ones [tournaments] that youth softball will be putting on there.”
He said the hardest thing for the Searcy Parks and Recreation staff is “they need the fields [to be 200] feet. Our field is at 300 feet.”
“Spur of the moment in the spring, we did T-posts and construction fencing” to convert the fields, Parsons said. “It worked but it is a pain in the butt to drive 30-something posts down per field and pull up up the next day and do it for the next week.”
He said the T-posts were “starting to bend” and his staff was “having to replace them again and again. It’s not very safe.”
Parsons said the fencing is safer and looks a lot better.
“When they are coming up for those tournaments, it won’t look like secondhand fields,” he said. “The price is about $9,200. I did $10,000 just in case there is some extra shipping costs that we don’t know about.”
He said the reason he made his proposal at the July meeting of the A&P Commission is “because by the time we have the next meeting there will be a tournament two weeks after that. We want to make sure we get this in. We know what to do and we are going to be able to use it [the fencing] over and over again. If baseball ends up needing it at some point, they can use it too.”
From observing crowds at past tournaments in Searcy, Parsons said there are tents lined up and down Higginson Street, at the soccer complex and near the Searcy Swim Center.
“They are everywhere,” he said. “I knows those gas stations out there on those two exits are benefitting greatly.”
The tournament organizer, according to Parsons, said some of the bigger tournaments could bring in up to 70 teams. He also recalled a tournament that brought in thousands and packed the complex for two days.
A&P Commissioner Tommy Centola said funding Parsons’ request was “a no-brainer.”
“We are showing people that we are bringing in people for the tournaments and they are making money for the restaurants,” Centola said. “Maybe our opportunity to upgrade our ball fields will be coming since we are showing” the city can bring in tournaments.
“We are bringing in tournaments without the fields being redone. I can only imagine if we bring a state-of-the-art field what kind of tournaments we can bring in.”
Parsons said planned to meet with Searcy Recreational Sports League Director Rigel Page to discuss holding some baseball tournaments, too.
