The White County Sheriff’s Office received a $10,345.85 donation to purchase 16 rifle-rated plates and carriers to add a layer of protection to bulletproof vests late last week at its year-end awards ceremony thanks to a grassroots group and auction company.
Sam Jeffrey, spokesman for the group calling itself Freedom Fighters of Searcy, told the sheriff’s office employees present at the ceremony at the White County Law Enforcement Center that they spend a lot of time “dealing with the worst our county has to offer” and he wanted them to know there is another side who just wanted to show them in a tangible way how they as citizens cared about them.
“We are thankful,” Jeffrey said. “We realize how blessed we are to have people like you standing up for us day in and day out in a very unappreciated way. A lot of this stuff you guys are going through, we don’t even hear about.
“The idea behind this group, I mean there are several different things, but it kind of came about at a time as you guys are well more aware than you should have to be, this year has had a lot of negative attitude towards law enforcement in general nationwide; some of it called for, some of it extremely not called for, a lot of it totally out of hand. The bottom line is we wanted to send a message to law enforcement here in Searcy and White County that this isn’t that type of place.”
Jeffrey said the group decided it “wanted to defend the police” after talk nationally of defunding the police that started earlier this year following several high-profile incidents of black people being killed by officers. He said an idea was hatched, with the group talking to area businesses about donating items to be used for an auction that Cargile Auctions would handle, donating all of its services for free.
“They feel the same way about you all,” Jeffrey said.
When you get 25 people together to do something like this, Jeffrey said, there is “a lot of power behind it.” He said the group talked to Sheriff Phillip Miller to see what the department needed the most and it was decided they would be buying the rifle-rated plates and carriers. “It’s going to allow for a greater amount of safety, a greater amount of protection for people we care about, and that’s y’all. I can’t emphasize enough the appreciation we have for the hard work that y’all do.”
Miller told The Daily Citizen that bulletproof vests don’t offer protection from some weapons, which is why the donation is important to the office. Miller said his office can’t say thank you enough to the group for the donation.
“For the officers out on the street every day, this purchase and what we have is going to allow that every officer working the street will have the greatest plates and plate carriers to have in their car so when we respond to that call with a rifle, we have as much protection that we have,” Miller said.
He told his employees in the room that he hopes each one of them feels and knows that “our community supports us.”
Several other things also are in the works at the sheriff’s office for 2021, Miller said, including the possibility of getting a new TV system, surveillance cameras and flooring at the detention center that he said would make jobs easier for those who work there.
Patrol officers were told by Miller that the White County Quorum Court awarded the sheriff’s office three new positions and interviews were being conducted fill them. He said the office had some good candidates and hopefully they can be ready to start the first of the year.
“We will have every position full in patrol, including the new ones so we can implement the new schedules and get more folks out there to help you,” Miller said.
Beginning in January, Miller said the sheriff’s office will have a monthly open range where deputies can go while off duty. The sheriff’s office will provide the first 50 rounds of ammunition and their target.
“We want folks to take advantage of that and use that for their benefit and practice their skills,” Miller said. “I hope nobody in this room ever has to fire their weapon, but the reality is for some of us in this room, it’s going to happen and if we can provide the tools and the training for you to have your skills on top of your game as much as possible, that is what we want.”
He said while “it is a lot of expense that we built into next year’s budget,” he feels that it is absolutely necessary. Firearms instructors will be at the range working through drills with the deputies.
Two other items that were worked into the budget, Miller said, were a second outer vest carrier for personnel and deputies will be provided with a pair of boots per year. He said this will be narrowed down to a couple of different styles so deputies can get what they want.
