The fundraising committee for the new Searcy public library is seeking $1 million from the city of Searcy to make “the Janett Crain Memorial Library a reality,” according to committee Chairwoman Jan Smith.
The Searcy City Council is expected to consider the request at its monthly meeting Tuesday night. It starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 401 W. Arch Ave.
“The committee has always appreciated the city’s support throughout this project beginning with the matching of the $850,000 the library put up to purchase the [Searcy] Athletic Club building [at 954 Skyline Drive] in 2021,” Smith said.
“We currently have raised in donations and commitments $4.1 million, or 78 percent of our goal, and thanks to you, with the hiring of the construction manager, we’ve started the process of determining the initial budget for the new library. And our donors and the general public are ready to get started with these renovations.”
The $5.3 million fundraising campaign to make the building the new home of the library, currently located at 113 E. Pleasure Ave., began in February with businessman Larry Crain’s $2 million gift. The library will be named after his late wife.
The City Council approved the hiring of a construction manager for the project in September. Architect Barry Hoffmann said then that it would allow them to get “some really hard numbers and make some good decisions before we just put it out to an open bid and get that surprise number on bid day.”
According to Smith, when Crafton Tull, the group the city hired to come up with a 20-year plan, did its preliminary survey of community members and asked them what “quality-of-life projects” they wanted, the public library was a close second to a community center.
“Actually, the new library will be a community center,” Smith said, “because it will be able to offer extended services and programs that we haven’t been able to in the limited space that we have at the library, so this just reinforces how much the new library is supported by the people in Searcy. They are excited about it and they’re asking when are we going to get started, so we feel like it’s time for the people to see some action on Beebe-Capps [Expressway], transforming that old athletic club into a new library. We feel further delays will only increase the cost.”
When the building is completed, Smith said, “it will be a tremendous asset for the city of Searcy.”
The current Searcy Public Library is around 55 years old and has 9,000 square feet of space. The new facility will have 33,000 square feet and 99 parking spaces.
An expanded children’s area with a separate children’s programming room will come with the renovation along with an expanded teen area with a special teen media/program room, a study room and a recording studio and an expanded adult section. A drive-through pickup window for library materials will be available.
There will be 25 “public access” computers and other designated places with charging stations and high-speed WiFi for those bringing their own laptops or electronic devices. A “Small Business and Career Center” with specialized resources will be in place for job seekers and entrepreneurs. Print, scan, copy and fax services will be offered. A U.S. Passport Office also will be on site.
An outdoor pavilion with access to Yancey Park, located next to the library, is another planned feature.
Regarding meetings rooms, the largest will have a 90-person seating capacity. An expanded “genealogy/local history” room and an indoor walking track will be available for patrons, along with an art exhibit space.
A vendor-leased coffee shop will be another new service, plus a “Friends of the Library Room” for used book sales.
Fundraising will continue through the “public phase,” Smith said, adding that most public libraries are built with a combination of public and private funds.
She said the committee is pleased to give the city $4.1 million to “enhance the cultural and educational opportunities that it will provide to the citizens of Searcy and White County when we get this new library built and we think it will be a wonderful legacy for Mayor [Kyle] Osborne and the city to claim.”
In another month or so, Smith said the committee should have the preliminary budget amount concerning construction.
Councilman Logan Cothern, who is also on the library board, said there is a 30 percent contingency built in for the project. “Normally, we do like 10 [percent] but our architect suggested that we do 20 and we went to 30 so that is going to help us offset [costs]. It won’t totally offset but I think it is going to help us a lot.”
Councilman Don Raney said, “I think we need to do this. I think we need to make that commitment because it was reported by Crafton Tull that the people have spoken – and yes, I want a community center, too – but we’re going to have to deal with that differently. But with the contributions already made and the pledges made, I think we need to step up and do this.”
Cothern said, “I just think it’s a good thing. I know a lot of people are wanting money for different things but I don’t think there’s any one project that will impact the citizens of Searcy in a good way, in the broad spectrum of the citizen, because it will start with small children because we will have a lot of programs that will do that and it goes all the way and helps old guys like me to be able to read books and things, and then the underprivileged use it a lot to try to get jobs. They don’t have internet, they don’t have other things. We have an excellent staff I think down at the library and they are always willing to help these people.”
Councilman David Morris said he was raised on the library, walking over there as a child to check out books since he lived three blocks away. “Mother and Daddy let me cross Main Street at that time. I cannot think what Searcy would be like without the public library system that we have today. I was in there Monday. I support it 100 percent.”
Smith said the library is “more than books. It’s going to be a lot more than books because we are going to have opportunities. We are going to have a meeting space for 200 people. We want to have a teaching kitchen, a catering kitchen, you can bring food in there, so it’s going to be a lot more to offer than just checking out a book.”
Raney asked City Attorney Buck Gibson if the city needed a formal resolution to provided another $1 million to the library. Gibson said, “I would.”
Morris asked City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris where he would suggest the money come from. Jerry Morris said, “We’ve been funding the architectural work on the building out of Fund 14 [which is used for tax revenue from the eight-year, 1-percent sales tax passed in 2014]. That would be my suggestion.”
