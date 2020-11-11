The Searcy City Council approved appropriating $1.7 million Tuesday night for the purchase of the Searcy Athletic Club, but the deal to make it the new Searcy Public Library is not quite done yet.
Mayor Kyle Osborne said the council would call a special meeting today or Friday to discuss the contract with Dr. David Staggs, the owner of the building at the corner of Skyline Drive and West Beebe-Capps Expressway.
The city of Searcy and the White County Regional Library System board have each agreed to put up $850,000 for the purchase of the building and the White County Quorum Court approved $250,000 this year and $250,000 next year for renovations to be made to the building.
At Tuesday’s Searcy City Council meeting at the Carmichael Community Center, Osborne said Staggs had agreed to pay half of the $170,000 needed for waterproofing the building to bring it up to city code. The city will be involved in paying the other half of the waterproofing.
“Basically what we did was we appropriated the $1.7 million to make the purchase,” City Clerk/Treasurer Jerry Morris said. “We will have to come back and do the appropriation for whatever the cost of the waterproofing is and probably our half of the closing costs.”
Osborne said the city would also be asking the library board if it also wanted to pay half of the city’s waterproofing costs. He said he would have to find out if the board would do that, but mentioned that in working on the remodel the board may have plans to spend money on the renovations.
City Attorney Buck Gibson said he was getting the contract together to present to Staggs. Morris said “generally the seller and buyer split the closing costs.” It is not yet known what those costs will be.
Four engineers, including City Engineer Mark Lane, agreed at Thursday’s agenda meeting that floodproofing is needed at the athletic club building.
The building’s parking lot has been known to flood but no one could recall the actual building every flooding, but, it was mentioned that the water has gotten up close to the building.
The $170,000 estimate came from Bear Davidson, one of the engineers who spoke, and would include design costs. He spoke of making the building “water tight” and adding “water-tight steel doors.”
The Searcy Athletic Club went out of business Sept. 30. It has 33,000 square feet, while the current Searcy Public Library at 113 E. Pleasure Ave. has 9,000 square feet. The current parking lot has 35 spots. The Searcy Athletic Club building has around 100 spots.
According to city officials, floodproofing would satisfy restrictions in the city’s ordinance that otherwise would limit the amount that can be spent on remodeling the building.
“When you go to do remodeling, one of the rules we enforce on other people – I’m assuming we would make us do the same thing – that limits you to your remodeling of 50 percent of the value of the property, whatever it’s worth now,” Lane said in October.
Councilman Don Raney said Wednesday that Federal Emergency Management Agency restrictions were satisfied because the floor of the building is not below the base flood elevation, but the city’s “ordinance is more stringent than the FEMA regulations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.