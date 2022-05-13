There had been 1,615 ballots cast in White County in the Republican and Democratic primaries and nonpartisan general election as of Friday afternoon, according to White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight.
McKnight said that 930 of the votes had been cast at the White County Cooperative Extension Office and 685 have been cast at the Carmichael Community Center. Those are the two early-voting sites in the county. Early voting started Monday. Election day is May 24.
Demographics collected by the White County Election Commission show that the vast majority of the ballots have been cast by residents age 65 and older. The 65-74 age group has had 460 votes, while 75-plus has totaled 475. The fewest votes have come from the youngest age group, 18-24 with 31, followed by 25-34 with 67. And number of voters progress as the ages increase, with 110 in the 35-44 category, 156 from 45-54 and 316 from 55-64.
McKnight said the peak voter time at both sites has been from 10-11 a.m.
Early voting will be held today (and next Saturday) from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and then will run Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The last day of early voting will be May 23 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Election day voting at any vote center will be held from 7:30 a.m-7:30 p.m.
Although District 10 Justice of the Peace candidate Jeremy James remains on Republican primary ballots, he told The Daily Citizen he has dropped out of the race. White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen said it doesn’t matter if James is on the ballot if he doesn’t win the race against Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson and incumbent Bobby Quattlebaum.
“If he [James] is one of the two that comes out of it, he will be in the runoff, and if he wins in the runoff, he will be in the November [election] and if he wins in November, since he has already said he has resigned, the governor will be appointing someone to take his place.”
The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Mary Jane Parks for the position in the general election.
