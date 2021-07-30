Of the 562 COVID-19 patients admitted to Unity Health-White County Medical Center since the vaccines were first made available in February to community members ages 65 and older, only eight were fully vaccinated, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala.
Lochala said Thursday that the hospital reviewed its numbers last week and found that its COVID-19 patients “are from the unvaccinated to a tremendous degree,” with only 1.4 percent fully vaccinated.
That’s slightly lower than the national average, which is about 2 to 3 percent, he said. “I think nationally it’s probably about 97 percent of admissions are” patients who have not been fully vaccinated, “so a significant number.”
He said hospital admissions are the true number to follow concerning virus cases. There is a separate category for patients on ventilators, he added, and during that same time period, Unity Health has had zero fully vaccinated people on a ventilator and zero fully vaccinated COVID deaths.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 41.22 percent of Arkansans ages 12 and up were fully vaccinated as of Friday morning, and another 11.62 were partially vaccinated. Lochala said they are able to keep up with who is vaccinated and who is not because the records are kept on Web IZ, a statewide depository.
Lochala said about 50 percent of the hospital’s staff has been vaccinated, and “I don’t know of any incentive we haven’t thought about to get the number up, the most important incentive being to prevent that severe outcome among health-care workers just like members of our community.”
He said the COVID vaccines are “very good in preventing against severe outcomes, which are hospitalizations and deaths. ... You can have a more mild form of COVID in the fully vaccinated state and people will need to know that and not be surprised when that happens.”
He said being fully vaccinated gives the body “a head start to fight infections” but it is not a 100 percent barrier, especially against the more contagious delta variant that is currently spreading.
“The delta variant is a little bit different than the strain of the virus that was used to formulate the vaccine,” Lochala said, but “receiving those vaccines are helpful; they are tremendously helpful.”
Using himself as an example, Lochala said being fully vaccinated allows his body to see the novel coronavirus and make antibodies instead of the first time his body sees the virus being when he’s infected.
“My body has a head start ... making antibodies,” he said. “It recognizes the coronavirus, and that critical difference of having that head start is the difference between feeling like you have the flu a few days or possibly less symptoms than that or severe outcomes and hospitalizations.”
As far as whether booster shots are needed, Lochala said the research that is starting to come in is that the level of immunity does wane a little bit “as we keep going.” That increases the likelihood that a booster may be required, especially for those who have chronic medical conditions and conditions that maybe have prevented them from the immune response that an otherwise healthy person would have had.
“I think they will look at the data,” he said. “The question is going to be do we get a booster shot of the same vaccine that we received six, seven months ago or do we ask the pharmaceutical companies to update that vaccine .. and use that as a booster. Those are questions that are going to have to be answered.”
“In the meantime, are they going to say, ‘Those with a risk of a severe outcome, come get a third shot?’ All of those things are on the table. They are being actively reviewed and discussed. I feel there will be a booster at least for some members of our community, but that has not been decided yet.”
Lochala said the shots that have been administered so far have not really had “any significant side effects” and remain the best preventative of a bad outcome for those who get the virus.
One of the terrible things about COVID, he said, is that “it really affects pregnant women, and some of the most horrific cases of COVID we have seen in our hospital were among pregnant women.”
“The recommendation is we certainly want them to get vaccinated and try to prevent that severe outcome, but even among young women, I highly recommend utilizing the vaccine down to age 12, and I don’t have any hesitancy about it,” Lochala said.
He said Unity Health is continuing to offer monoclonal antibodies for anyone “vaccinated or not vaccinated who is COVID positive and at risk of a severe outcome.”
“What this is, is a way to receive what we call passive immunity; it’s synthetic antibodies to COVID,” Lochala said. “The great thing about that is that it can lower your risk of hospitalization about 70 percent, so if you find yourself unvaccinated or vaccinated and you are coming down with symptoms, I encourage people to get tested and see their doctor and get monoclonal antibodies as soon as possible.
“The earlier they receive the monoclonal antibodies, the better chance they have at not requiring hospitalization. The message just isn’t vaccination – it’s part of the message, but monoclonal antibodies are incredibly important. You need to give yourself every opportunity not to have a severe outcome with the virus and that includes monoclonal antibodies.”
