The possibility of using solar power is being explored by White County officials, with a solar farm behind the White County Detention Center being proposed.
White County Judge Michael Lincoln and justices of the peace on the Buildings and Grounds and Personnel and Public Safety Committees heard a presentation last week from Josh Thompson from Scenic Hill Solar about entering into an energy service agreement.
“With the consumption of the county, you all spend I think it’s around $250,000 a year on your electricity,” Thompson said. “A lot of that is the jail. That is the biggest consumer that you have.”
The solar farm the company has proposed would allow the county to “get behind the meter of your biggest account,” Thompson said. “It’s going to affect not just your energy consumption but the demand that you have. That’s about a 1.3-megawatt project. That’s going to cover roughly 85 percent of your consumption. We try to build these things to cover 95-98 percent. You can’t build over 100 percent by law.”
The reason the county would be in the “83-84-85 percent range,” Thompson said is because to take it to the next step (95-96 percent) “would mean we would build you all a 1.5-megawatt system and anything over 1.3, you have to take to the Public Service Commission, eight to 10 months minimum that you have spend in there. That’s lawyer’s fees and everything else that we are paying but then we can’t offer the same rate.”
The ESA, according to Thompson, “is probably the sweetest deal going right now and that is because opposed to an entity that has tax liability, you all can benefit from getting into an agreement with Scenic Hill Solar where you have zero capital expense.”
To explain how the solar farm would work, Thompson used the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, where the committees were meeting last Tuesday, for an example. He said nothing would change as far as the interconnect and where it is getting electricity. The county would still be getting a bill from Entergy Arkansas every month, showing consumption, but what would be new is that it would show the “offsets” produced by the solar farm that Scenic Hill would own.
“It will be credited to your account,” Thompson said, offsetting 83 percent of what the current county bill is. A second bill would come to the county from Scenic Hill Solar at a rate of half of what is currently being paid by the county.
“We have an annual escalator,” he said. “We got you all starting out at a little over 5 1/2 cents then there’s an escalator, 2 1/2 percent annually. You will lower your electricity with the term of that contract which is 28 years. That will not change. It is predictable. It is stable.
“You already know that you’re in a better spot because Entergy, for example, they already have 4 percent escalation baked in, so you’re starting out at a rate that is about half of what you’re paying Entergy and it’s going to be an escalator that’s not quite half of what Entergy already has baked it. They got 4 percent for the next five years at the end of that five years, they will go back to the Public Service Commission and they’ll ask for another 4 percent.”
The only way the solar project “would be a loser,” Thompson said is “if you think utility electricity is going to go down. Otherwise, you don’t lose, you’re going to save money regardless.”
Lincoln said Thompson has been gathering information from White County’s billing cycles to give some rough estimates of what the county can save. Lincoln noted that the cost savings would be over a period of time.
Justice Bobby Quattlebaum asked how the solar farm would affect the future growth and cost of additional pods that may be needed for the jail. Thompson said for the next 28 to 30 years, as long as the solar farm would be in production, nothing would be able to be built.
Lincoln told Quattlebaum he wasn’t sure if his concern could be addressed yet because the “footprint” of a proposed new $26-million courts facility has to be figured out first. Thompson said Scenic Hill Solar did not plan do anything else about its proposed project until the county determines if it is going to build the new courts building, which would be on Benton Street in the area of the White County Law Enforcement Center.
Lincoln said that the jail property has room for adding on without even approaching on the county’s newer property. “On the existing jail site, there’s room to add two more wheels.”
If the county moves forward with the solar plan, Lincoln said the footprint may have to be changed. He said he wanted the justices to know of the possibility of solar energy as they move toward the courts building project, calling it a “crucial moment” for Thompson to provide the solar information.
