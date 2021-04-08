Torrential rains flooded several New Orleans streets in a storm system that spawned a tornado in north Louisiana, toppling trees and damaging homes.
The twister hit northern Morehouse Parish about 7:41 p.m. Wednesday near the community of Galion, about 9 miles (14.4 kilometers) northeast of Bastrop, the National Weather Service said.
It moved from Louisiana into south Arkansas, meteorologists said.
Sheriff Mike Tubbs told The News-Star that the area was really fortunate not to have major injuries. He said there has been one moderate injury and some minor injuries reported.
Most damage reported so far, he said, was around the Log Cabin community. Several trees fell and many homes were damaged, but he said no major injuries or loss of life has been reported.
Several roads in New Orleans and neighboring Jefferson Parish were impassible after 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain fell in a short time early Thursday, emergency management officials said.
The flooding came as forecasters warned of severe storms on Friday from Texas and Oklahoma to the Carolinas. Parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama were at the highest risk of several storms Friday, the national Storm Prediction Center said.
