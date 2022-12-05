The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission welcomed a new member at last Tuesday's meeting, Marco Orozco, who works at Cargile Auctions and owns Posh Rentals.
Orozco was added to the commission at November's Searcy City Council meeting, filling a position that has essentially been open since May 2019. Mayor Kyle Osborne told The Daily Citizen in late October that a name had been submitted and would be under consideration by the council at its agenda meeting the next month.
"I look forward to serving," Orozco said. "I have a three-year term."
He said he is originally from northeast Arkansas, but "came to Searcy in 2008 and have pretty much been here ever since."
The other commissioners are Searcy Councilmen Chris Howell (chairman) and Mike Chalenburg, travel agency owner Tommy Centola (secretary), hotel owner Gary Patel bank market president Rees Jones and golf course owner Jim House (treasurer).
