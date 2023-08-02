Nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills were seized, along with other narcotics and firearms, at a residence in Judsonia on Tuesday following a traffic stop in Searcy.
Central Arkansas Drug Task Force agents "were conducting an investigation into fentanyl trafficking within White County," according to Lt. Scott Seiders of the White County Sheriff's Office, when Searcy police stopped a vehicle that contained Paris Scott, 29, "a felon on active parole."
"During the traffic stop, Scott was found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine," Seiders said.
Scott reportedly admitted during "a follow-up interview" that he had "a large amount of narcotics and some firearms at his residence." He was taken to his residence by CADTF agents and agents with the Arkansas Community Corrections Intensive Supervision Program.
A search of the residence found "two loaded handguns, 149.5 grams of methamphetamine, 975 fentanyl pills, 43 ecstasy pills and 44 other controlled-substance pills," Seiders said. "Also located at his residence were multiple forms of drug paraphernalia including scales, pipes and baggies for distribution. All items located were seized for evidence along with approximately $3,760 in U.S. currency."
Scott was arrested and taken to the White County Detention Center, "where he was booked on preliminary charges of trafficking a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession with purpose to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of firearms by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and tampering with evidence."
He was given a $150,000 bond and his next court date was set for Oct. 3.
