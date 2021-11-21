Results
First Round, Nov. 20
New Haven 38, Bently 13
Shepherd 38, Findlay 31
Notre Dame (OH) 33, Slippery Rock 25
West Georgia 23, Albany St. (GA) 7
Bowie State 31, Lenoir-Rhyne 10
Newberry 33, West Florida 30
Grand Valley St. 20, Lindenwood 3
Harding 30, Washburn 14
Northwest Missouri St. 50, Central Washington 21
Bemidji State 28, Augustana (SD) 24
Angelo St. 48, Minnesota-Duluth 14
Nebraska-Kearney 31, Western Colorado 24
Second Round, Saturday
Kutztown vs. New Haven
Shepherd. vs. Notre Dame (OH)
Valdosta St. vs. West Georgia
Bowie St. vs Newberry
Ferris St. vs. Grand Valley St.
Harding vs. Northwest Missouri St.
Colorado School of Mines vs. Bemidji St.
Angelo St vs. Nebraska-Kearney
