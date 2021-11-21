Results

First Round, Nov. 20

New Haven 38, Bently 13

Shepherd 38, Findlay 31

Notre Dame (OH) 33, Slippery Rock 25

West Georgia 23, Albany St. (GA) 7

Bowie State 31, Lenoir-Rhyne 10

Newberry 33, West Florida 30

Grand Valley St. 20, Lindenwood 3

Harding 30, Washburn 14

Northwest Missouri St. 50, Central Washington 21

Bemidji State 28, Augustana (SD) 24

Angelo St. 48, Minnesota-Duluth 14

Nebraska-Kearney 31, Western Colorado 24

Second Round, Saturday

Kutztown vs. New Haven

Shepherd. vs. Notre Dame (OH)

Valdosta St. vs. West Georgia

Bowie St. vs Newberry

Ferris St. vs. Grand Valley St.

Harding vs. Northwest Missouri St.

Colorado School of Mines vs. Bemidji St.

Angelo St vs. Nebraska-Kearney

