Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely during the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Expect periods of freezing rain. Significant icing possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.