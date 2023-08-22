The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed to list a mussel found in Arkansas as endangered.
As part of the proposal, the service is looking to designate critical habitat for the salamander mussel, found in scattered populations across 14 states from New York to Arkansas.
The proposal to list the salamander mussels opens a 60-day comment period, after which the service will evaluate available information and determine whether the species should be protected under the Endangered Species Act, a news release issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. The comment period ends Oct. 23.
The salamander mussel is a small, thin-shelled mussel that inhabits swift-flowing rivers and streams with areas of shelter under rocks or in crevices. The service worked with species experts to conduct a species status assessment of the mussel. That assessment determined the salamander mussel faces an extinction threat, the news release read.
“The species status assessment found that of the 66 known existing populations across the salamander mussel’s range, more than 80 percent are at high risk from one or more primary threats, and about 14 percent of the populations are at moderate risk,” the news release read. “None of the populations across the range are experiencing low risk.”
Threats to the mussel include contaminants, changes in water flow, landscape alteration and invasive species, the news release said. The service is proposing to list some 2,012 river miles as critical habitat for the mussel.
“Freshwater mussels are considered silent sentinels of rivers and streams,” the news release said. “Where mussels thrive, water quality tends to be good. Where mussels are declining, it’s an indication that rivers and streams they inhabit may be unhealthy.”
