Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.