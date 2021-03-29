Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 44F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.