Mary Glenora Finley, 70, of Searcy went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. She was born Oct. 6, 1950, in England, Ark., to Everett F. Jones and Jane L. Crace. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert E. Finley; her son, Thomas W. Finley; brothers, Robert Brooks, E.C. Jones and Billy Frank Jones; and a sister, Dian Jones.
Mary is survived by her sons, Robert Finley (Samantha) and Daniel Finley (Candice); granddaughter, Mandi Travis (Hunter); grandson, Lukas Finley; fiance, Jimmy Hughes; brother, Rick Jones; sisters, Delores Ballard, Donna Austin (Jimmy) and Louise Strasher (Lester); and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mary was a devoted Christian mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of Country Chapel Church.
Visitation will be at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be at Country Chapel Church on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. followed by burial at Concord Cemetery in Lonoke, Ark. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Country Chapel Church, 3000 AR 321, Ward, AR 72176.
