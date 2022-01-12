Martha Nell Hogue, 78, of Searcy passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. She was born May 29, 1943, in Kizer, Ark., to the late Everett Covington and Clara Elmore Buck.
She loved her family, chickens, cooking, being outside and working her garden. To know her was to love her. She is survived by her children, Cindy, Jeff, James, Jerry and John, nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob.
