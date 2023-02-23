March programs to detail how to become a crafter

The Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View will host two informational meetings in March for people interested in becoming a part of the park’s craft program. The meetings are free and open to the public.
“How Do You Become a Crafter at the Ozark Folk Center State Park” will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Dogwood Room of the visitor center. Participants will learn about applying to become a craft contractor, the jury process and other ways to be a part of the park, including as a substitute crafter or volunteer.
“Teacher Roundtable” will be held Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. in the Dogwood Room of the visitor center. The program will include learning about how to get approved to teach classes at the Ozark Folk Center State Park and how to be a better craft teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.