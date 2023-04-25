Patients spent $24,992,903 in March to purchase 4,972 pounds of medical marijuana, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) sold the largest amount at 520 pounds. Suite 443 (Hot Springs) followed with 504 pounds. Sales for the first three months of 2023 total 13,804 pounds, an increase of 2,249 pounds over the same period in 2022.
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 93,977 active patient cards.
“With $25 million in purchases, March was the largest month for sales since the industry launched in mid-2019,” said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. “State tax collection on medical marijuana totaled $2.48 million in March, bringing the overall total to $97.2 million.”
Total medical marijuana sales for March 2023:
Suite 443 (Hot Springs, opened May 10, 2019) sold 504.32 pounds of medical marijuana.
Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs, opened May 12, 2019) sold 208.59 pounds.
Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton, opened June 20, 2019) sold 56.57 pounds.
Greenlight Dispensary (Helena, opened June 27, 2019) sold 32.06 pounds.
Native Green Hensley (Hensley, opened July 2, 2019) sold 42.87 pounds.
Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View, opened July 11, 2019) sold 109.96 pounds.
The Releaf Center (Bentonville, opened Aug. 7, 2019) sold 260.04 pounds.
The Source (Bentonville, opened Aug.15, 2019) sold 153.54 pounds.
Acanza (Fayetteville, opened Sept.14, 2019) sold 144.55 pounds.
Harvest (Conway, opened Oct. 11, 2019) sold 213.86 pounds.
Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville, opened Nov. 20, 2019) sold 247.18 pounds.
NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland, opened Dec. 9, 2019) sold 116.19 pounds.
420 Dispensary (Russellville, opened Dec. 17, 2019) sold 59.16 pounds.
The Greenery (Fort Smith, opened Dec. 18, 2019) sold 114.26 pounds.
Good Day Farm Texarkana (formerly Red River Remedy, opened Jan. 10, 2020) sold 77.01 pounds.
SuperFarm (Texarkana, formerly Bloom Medicinals, opened Jan. 15, 2020) sold 46.48 pounds.
Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home, opened Feb. 3, 2020) sold 174.42 pounds.
Berner’s by Good Day Farm (Little Rock, opened Feb. 14, 2020) sold 163.13 pounds.
Greenlight Little Rock (formerly Curaleaf, opened Feb. 26, 2020) sold 79.94 pounds.
Custom Cannabis (Alexander, opened March 5, 2020) sold 119.36 pounds.
Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood, opened March 17, 2020) sold 520.01 pounds.
Body and Mind Dispensary (West Memphis, opened April 27, 2020) sold 130.76 pounds.
Delta Cannabis (West Memphis, opened July 1, 2020) sold 147.54 pounds.
Good Day Monticello (Monticello, opened July 4, 2020) sold 56.04 pounds.
Enlightened Cannabis for People (Arkadelphia, opened July 16, 2020) sold 25.29 pounds.
Enlightened Cannabis for People (Heber Springs, opened July 17, 2020) sold 77.69 pounds.
Enlightened Cannabis for People (Morrilton, opened Aug. 3, 2020) sold 67.51 pounds.
Enlightened Cannabis for People (Clarksville, opened Aug. 7, 2020) 51.74 pounds.
Greenlight West Memphis (West Memphis, opened Aug. 26, 2020) sold 41.80 pounds.
High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff, opened Oct. 9, 2021) sold 206.12 pounds.
Zen Leaf (El Dorado, opened Oct. 22, 2020) sold 75.46 pounds.
Spring River Dispensary (Hardy, opened Jan. 7, 2021) sold 113.68 pounds.
Native Green Little Rock (Little Rock, opened May, 6, 2021) sold 61.49 pounds.
Hash Co. (Pine Bluff, opened June 18, 2021) sold 11.37 pounds.
Osage Creek Dispensary (Eureka Springs, opened June 18, 2021) sold 44.23 pounds.
The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary (Pine Bluff, opened July 1, 2021) sold 41.74 pounds.
CROP (Jonesboro, opened September 21, 2021) sold 280.34 pounds.
Good Day Farm Van Buren (opened March 7, 2022) sold 95.95 pounds.
