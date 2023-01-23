Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.