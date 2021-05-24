Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.