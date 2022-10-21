Frank Gilbert, the Libertarian candidate for Arkansas lieutenant governor, defended his past membership in the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group, at Tuesday’s Arkansas PBS debate for the candidates at Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas’ campus.
Gilbert said he joined the Oath Keepers around 2012 while he was the constable for Dekalb Township in Grant County. Gilbert’s membership in the group, which lasted until it expired without renewal, is notable because five Oath Keepers leaders, including the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, are currently on trial in Washington, D.C., for the part they played in attacking the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6, 2021.
Deciding not to describe the organization he joined as a “paramilitary” group, Gilbert said that he joined after a fellow law enforcement officer encouraged him to become a member as “a promise to the people we served that we would never follow unconstitutional orders.” Referencing his experience witnessing heinous acts during the Vietnam War, Gilbert said “it’s important that law enforcement and military people assure the public that we will not follow those orders.”
Despite the group’s involvement in the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Gilbert said he would probably still join the organization now “if the organization is still founded on the concept of not following those unconstitutional orders that are sometimes given.”
“The organization may have changed,” Gilbert said. “I hate it if it did.”
While not directly addressing Gilbert’s membership in the Oath Keepers, his opponents, Republican Leslie Rutledge and Democrat Kelly Krout, did speak on the events of Jan. 6. Krout, a graduate of Russellville High School who earned a degree from UCA in 2016 and previously ran for a state House of Representatives seat in 2020, said she was disappointed not only by the events Jan. 6, but the lack of politicians who denounced the day’s events Jan. 7.
“I’m trying to raise seven sons to grow up and learn that it’s pretty clear that we don’t do things like attack the Capitol…” Krout said. “We need to take responsibility for [Jan. 6] and we need to have a good plan moving forward for safe and fair elections.”
While denouncing the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Rutledge — the current state attorney general who filed an unsuccessful amicus brief with nine other state attorneys general to the Supreme Court on Nov. 9, 2020, to urge the court to reverse a decision allowing mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania received three days after election day ended to be counted — pivoted the discussion to the nationwide protests that erupted after George Floyd, an African-American man, was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020.
“It’s important that we as state leaders stand up against violence [that occurs] at any time,” Rutledge said. “What we have failed to see is when we had marches across the United States, including right here in central Arkansas, in Little Rock. We had individuals storming the Capitol here and defacing public buildings and private entities and hurting one another. We’ve got to stop that violence and go back to civil discourse. We can never have civil disobedience and accomplish what we need to in the United States of America.”
Despite the amicus brief she filed in the aftermath of the 2020 election, Rutledge said she has made multiple statements saying President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, which has been contested by some Republicans based on claims made by former President Donald Trump.
“When it comes to Joe Biden, [we shouldn’t look] at when he was elected,” Rutledge said. “Rather, [we should look at] what he’s done since he’s been president. I’ve taken over 100 legal actions against this president for his illegal actions.”
Krout, however, called the legal actions Rutledge mentioned “frivolous.”
“[The legal actions against the president] are a use of our taxpayer dollars,” Krout said. “I wish people were paying attention to that because it’s not helping our state.”
Candidates also took time to discuss which of the four ballot issues Arkansas voters are set to consider in November are most important to them. All three had different answers.
For Gilbert, Issue 4, the legalization of recreational marijuana constitutional amendment is most important. He said he hates some facets of the amendment, namely how it only allows for a set amount of marijuana cultivators, but supports it because of the young people he sees who are arrested for simple marijuana possession.
“As a driver for Uber and Lyft, one of the most frequent jobs I have is not just the airport [or] the Amazon Fulfillment Center, but the probation department,” Gilbert said. “Folks, it breaks my heart to see that many young people's lives disrupted in that way.”
Rutledge encouraged all Arkansans to do research on all of the ballot issues, but spoke longer on Issue 2 without announcing if she supports it. Issue 2 is the ballot initiative that would require 60 percent of voters to approve constitutional amendments for them to pass and become part of the state’s constitution.
The issue, passed by the Arkansas Legislature in the 2021 session for voters to consider, keeps in place the simple majority it takes the Legislature to pass issues to go to voters while increasing the threshold for voters to approve issues, most notably issues that are proposed by Arkansans. Rutledge said the Arkansas Constitution has been amended more than 100 times, a number she considers high. She said the state’s constitution should be hard to amend.
“We don’t want [amending the constitution] to be something that’s done willy-nilly with out-of-state money coming in to influence, buy elections and change our constitution,” Rutledge said.
She also spoke about Issue 3, the religious freedom amendment. If passed, the amendment would add a section in the state Constitution that prohibits state and local governments from burdening the practice of religion unless there’s a compelling reason to do so.
“When it comes to religious liberty, we’re going to keep doing that in Arkansas,” Rutledge said. “I have done it as your attorney general and we will always defend our religious liberty rights.”
Krout seemed to speak against Issue 3, saying that Arkansans already have religious freedom as they live in the U.S. She also spoke in opposition to Issue 2, saying that it’s already a challenge for citizens to bring issues to statewide election ballot.
“For us to try to make it even more cumbersome to pass legislation through a citizen initiative, I find very concerning and I honestly see it as kind of an insult to the voters of Arkansas that the Legislature doesn’t think that [citizens] can come up with good enough ideas that should be passed at the same 50 percent threshold that the Legislature is able to pass,” Krout said. “This actually puts us in a scenario where minority rules, where the 40 percent could get to decide whether or not something passes. I think that’s just wrong.”
Later, Krout expanded on her thoughts on Issue 2 in her post-debate news conference, saying that Rutledge’s suggestion that amending the Arkansas Constitution is easy doesn’t make sense to her.
“I believe, in the last 20 years, we’ve only seen seven citizen-led initiatives become added to the Arkansas Constitution, so [the idea that adding amendments to the constitution is easy] is simply not true,” Krout said. “A 60 percent threshold doesn’t make any sense in a democracy. Fifty percent-plus one is what passes all of our other laws; it’s how we elect our leaders [and] it makes sense that that is how we add to the Arkansas Constitution.”
Discussing education, all three candidates brought forward different visions for improving equitable education for all Arkansas students. Gilbert advocated for the complete dissolution of the state’s Department of Education in his post-debate news conference and said the state has failed to adequately advocate for students.
“Why do we allow government to control our children's education?” Gilbert said. “It’s something that came to us from the Prussian school system early in our national history and I don’t think it’s something that’s enshrined in the [U.S.] Constitution. ... There are better, more efficient ways to provide education for children than having the state government, a county school board and three or four local school boards all within the same county.”
Gilbert said parents and private entities should be responsible for educating children, and “shopping [education] out” to the government is “dangerous.”
Krout said public schools need more funding beyond the property taxes currently allotted to support schools, as well as an increase in teacher pay. She also spoke on school choice and described the state’s annual budget as a “moral document” that “shows what we care about.”
“We have got to be making sure public funds stay with public schools,” Krout said. “All children should be able to have access to the same opportunities here.”
Rutledge rebutted Krout’s comments on school choice, saying that parents have to have a choice on where to send their children to school to ensure students get a quality education.
“A child shouldn’t be held back by their parents’ ZIP code or income,” Rutledge said.
Pivoting away from school choice, Rutledge said the state needed to do more work to provide alternative education that doesn’t involve higher education like workforce programs.
“For too long, we’ve told young people that you’re either going to college or you’re going to jail,” Rutledge said. “That’s a terrible plan to put them on. Let’s make sure that we are letting students leave high schools with the tools necessary to get a job.”
In one of the last topics of Tuesday’s debate, the candidates discussed whether they considered their potential position as lieutenant governor a full-time job and if they’d require security and additional funding to complete the tasks of the office.
Gilbert, who earlier in the debate said the position he’s currently running for should likely be abolished entirely, described what his typical morning would look like if he were elected lieutenant governor.
“I would probably get up in the morning, check the newspaper, local radio and television, and see if the governor had been indicted or died overnight,” Gilbert said. “If not, I’d probably roll over and go back to sleep. We don’t need a $46,000-a-year featherbed job.”
Gilbert said he’d use his position as a bully pulpit to encourage the passage of the Arkansas Township Amendment to allow people who live in townships across the state the ability to form their own assemblies for conducting local affairs.
“The [Arkansas Township Amendment] gives us the opportunity to bring governance to the people,” Gilbert said. “It allows our motto, 'The People Rule,’ to actually be taken seriously for a change.”
Krout said she can work hard as lieutenant governor, while making it a part-time job. She said she’d use the office to advocate for Arkansans, specifically mentioning the foster care system, having served as a foster parent for years.
“I think there’s a huge lack of awareness about what we can do to improve the foster care system,” Krout said. “At any given time, we have upward of 5,000 kids in foster care [and] there’s not nearly enough families [to take them].”
Krout said she wasn’t sure whether she’d need security, saying that she does well traveling around the state now without a security detail.
“I am really looking forward to just being able to be a voice for Arkansans,” Krout said. “I’m not looking to make this position any more complicated than it already is.”
Rutledge said she doesn’t do anything “halfway” and that she will put “that same effort into being lieutenant governor that I’ve done as attorney general.” Saying the Lieutenant Governor’s Office will be “more efficient,” she said her office will have to “work hard, get up early and stay up late.”
Later, in her post-debate news conference, Rutledge said the Arkansas State Police provide security for the Lieutenant Governor’s Office if the lieutenant governor requests it. Citing the threats she’s received over the past eight years as attorney general, Rutledge said it’s important to protect elected officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.