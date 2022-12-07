Everything will be on the line this Saturday at noon when the Harding Academy Wildcats and Malvern Leopards meet at War Memorial Stadium in the Class 4A State Championship game.
For the 12-0 Wildcats, it’s an opportunity to take home a fourth-consecutive state title. The Wildcats have been the dominant force in 3A football since 2019, and now look to continue their dynasty into the 4A ranks. For 11-2 Malvern, it would be the grand finale to an amazing playoff run in which the No. 2 seed out of the 4A-7 Conference was not expected to make it past Lamar in the second round.
Offensively, the Leopards are centered around battle-tested senior quarterback Cedric Simmons and explosive junior running back Jalen Dupree. The Wildcats were primarily a passing team throughout most of the regular season, but have become multi-dimensional with a tougher running game during their dramatic playoff campaign.
Wildcats head coach Neil Evans said he believes one of the most important keys to victory on Saturday is shutting down the Leopards’ dangerous running game.
“Very, very good team,” Evans said. “Their backfield is super talented, quarterback, running back, they’ve got kind of a non-traditional fullback who’s very good. The line is very big, they have great speed on defense. I think the strength of their defense is their defensive line. They are in the finals for a reason, and they are hot at the right time. They are very well coached and very sound on both sides of the ball, and they have an identity.”
Harding Academy is still days removed from one of the most memorable playoffs games in state history during a 31-28 victory over Arkadelphia in the semifinals on Friday. The Wildcats came out looking like a completely different team offensively, going on long, sustained drives which helped to eat lots of time off the clock as well as keeping the potent Badgers offense off the field. Quarterback Owen Miller and running back Heath Griffin did their usual share of rushes, but also big sophomore Wyatt Simmons and even starting defensive end Levi Mercer got in on the running game in short-yardage situations.
“We had three really long drives in that game,” Evans said. “I think that last drive can be attributed to those long drives. We felt like we wore their defense down a little bit. We were starting to lean on them some and fall forward, and I just think that can be attributed to those long drives taking it out of them a little bit.”
Evans said his team will most likely look their more traditional selves offensively against the Leopards, and also reported that there are no lingering injuries following Arkadelphia.
“I think we will look very typical,” Evans said. “For anyone who’s seen us play very many games, I think you will see very typical looking sets and typical looking box on defense.”
