Members of law enforcement from across the state attended the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas kickoff conference in Springdale last week.
The conference started Thursday with some breakout sessions and allowing the attendees to meet some of the Special Olympics athletes. Later that evening was the LETR Night of Honor banquet where awards were given.
The Van Buren Police Department received the Game Changer award for its impact in its community. The Arkansas Department of Correction received the Power Partnership award for its support of the SOAR program and athletes.
Centennial Bank was recognized for its continuous support of SOAR and the athletes.
“We couldn’t do it without you,” SOAR officials said.
The 2023 LETR for SOAR Hall of Fame inductee was volunteer Lisa Curry.
“We are proud and honored to have a dedicated volunteer like Lisa,” SOAR officials said. “Thank you for your commitment to our athletes.”
The banquet was followed by the opening ceremonies for the 2023 Winter Games. The opening ceremonies featured all present law enforcement members — called the Guardians of the Flame — running in carrying the Flame of Hope as the SOAR athletes cheered them on.
The Winter Games, which included competitions in floor hockey and floor ball, were Friday. Now it was time for law enforcement to cheer on the athletes, with some even getting in on the fun of the competition and joining the teams from their area.
Law enforcement members donned their uniforms to present the athletes with their medals. Agencies with representatives attending the conference included the Searcy Police Department.
