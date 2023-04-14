Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Some of the storms may become severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.