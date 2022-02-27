ROSE BUD — Cave City coach Jim Summers said it was a tale of two halves Sunday afternoon at Rambler Arena.
In the first half, Summer said that he could tell that his team was feeling the pressure of playing for the first time at the Class 3A Region 2 tournament. He described it as a big stage and there are growing pains that are in progress for his young team. In the locker room at halftime, Summers said his players explain to him what they were supposed to do on the court.
Cave City put together a 13-0 run in the third quarter and made the second half exciting to watch. Walnut Ridge scored the winning basket with just 5 seconds left in regulation and defeated Cave City 51-49, ending the season for the Caveman.
“These guys have not been in the postseason before, and you can watch it throughout parts of the tournament – the balls they dropped and dribbled off of their foot,” Summers said. “If you have not been there before it messes with your mind a little bit.”
Summers said that Walnut Ridge did not do anything different than what the Cavemen planned for. Summers just wanted his team to relax and play the game-Caveman style.
Even with the blistering marksmanship of Walnut Ridge senior point guard Ty Flippo, who scored 30 points for the Bobcats, including the winning basket, the Cavemen were prepared for him. Summesr said that Flippo can just flat out play.
“Ty is a senior, and he is going to Williams Baptist College to play,” Walnut Ridge coach Blake Koffman said. “The energy that you saw tonight is an every night deal. We needed big shots. He found a way to get his shot and he got hot in the fourth quarter and kept us in the ball game.”
Coming out of the locker room for the start of the second half the Cavemen trailed the Bobcats by 14 points and in desperate need of a spark of energy.
The trio of swingman Maddox Moreland, forward Britton Smith and Jacob Moore provided the spark that was needed to get a comeback started for Cave City.
Moreland went to work under the basket pulling down six rebounds all in the second half and passing the ball into the hands of Moore.
Moore moved the ball up court, he would wait to get the perimeter set up for the offense, his passes were on target and the Cavemen perimeter game started to take the advantage aof overloading the Bobcat defense to one side of the court and it became a concern for the Bobcats. The success of the offense for the Cavemen forced Koffman zone defense up to the ball at half court and that create open spaces and larger angles for the Cavemen offense to attack.
The defense for the Bobcats would rotate the defend the ball but with Moore controlling the passes. He would delivery of the passes were quick, he found Smith or senior forward Ethan Ball open in the corner for uncontested three point shots.
Smith and Ball finished the game for the Cavemen with 10 points each. Mooreland led the Cavemen with 12 points, but his work under the boards was critical in the comeback effort by Cave City.
“Not taking anything away from Walnut Ridge, but they got after us,” Summers said. “We just mentally couldn’t get ourselves to function in the first half
Moore’s ability to score 7 points for the Cavemen is something that Summer is happy to have but the Cavemen need to have Moore on the floor with his leadership skills.
Moore was determined that he was not going to let his team mates down and he sacrificed his body on the floor to keep the season alive for the Cavemen.
“I am so fortunate as a coach to have a group of guys that have some grit to them,” Summers said. “They want to play hard and play for each other and share the ball and Moore is right there with them. We need a steal or we need something big to happen. He somehow gets it there and makes it happen for us.”
Moore blew out his ACL last season and had to sit out his entire sophomore year but he is a big part of the Cavemen’s future success on the court but it is his leadership quality that is appreciated by Summer.
