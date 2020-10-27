Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.