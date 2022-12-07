BALD KNOB — The Lady Bulldogs handled business against visiting Rose Bud in a 52-33 blowout victory at Bulldog Arena on Tuesday night in both teams’ 3A-6 Conference opener.
Junior guard Gabie Roberts led Bald Knob with 14 points, 10 of which came in the second quarter. Freshman Drew Jackson was close behind with 12 points, and sophomore Abby Daugherty finished with 11 points. For Rose Bud, Addie Bishop led with 8 points, all of which came in the fourth quarter.
“After the first quarter, we played a whole lot better,” Lady Bulldogs coach Kirk McDonald said. “Our focus was not good, I was not happy after the first quarter. Defensively, we started switching on our screens, we started covering everybody, we weren’t lost. And I thought even the second team came in there and gave us a little lift in the second quarter, which is what we needed, because the first team wasn’t ready. So I was proud of girls for that.”
The Lady Bulldogs quickly established momentum in the second quarter following a first quarter of mainly scoreless possessions for both teams. Roberts drove to basket for a shot at the 6:34 mark, and basically scored off the same play again seconds later to give Bald Knob an 11-7 lead. Jackson and Abi Mason each followed with three pointers from there to put the advantage in double digits, 17-7, and the Lady ‘Dogs never looked back from there.
“I have several girls who can shoot,” McDonald said. “We have posts, we have guards, we’re just young. Even the two seniors I have didn’t play a whole lost last year, so they’re really like new players. I lost seven seniors last year.”
The Lady Bulldogs are off to a great start, now 8-1 through the early non-conference schedule, and will play at Helena tonight. The Lady Ramblers are now 1-6 on the season and will host Pangburn on Friday.
