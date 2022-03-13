HOT SPRINGS — The Melbourne Lady Bearkatz made history Friday night.
Melbourne beat Bigelow 63-30 to win the Class 2A state championship at Bank OZK Arena. With the win, Melbourne finishes the season 34-0, winning its fourth consecutive state title. The Lady Bearkatz have now won 64 games in a row.
“It is unbelievable,” Melbourne coach Eric Teague said. “At the beginning of this season, we didn’t plan on doing this. We didn’t think we could do this. We bumped our schedule up really tough at the first of the year. It wasn’t our plan, but these kids wanted it. They worked so hard in the offseason. They played so well together as a team. They made it happen.”
Against Bigelow, Melbourne jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Lady Panthers tied it at 4-4.
Melbourne’s Kenley McCarn hit a 3-pointer with 3:12 left in the first quarter to give the Lady Bearkatz the lead for good. Melbourne led 13-7 after one quarter
Bigelow’s Jenna Starks and Emma Wilson scored two points each to cut the deific to 13-11. Melbourne’s Kenley McCarn then hit a layup with 6:32 left in the first half to make the score 15-11. That was the start of a 9-0 run, which gave the Lady Bearkatz 22-11 with 4:31 left in the first half.
Melbourne led 32-15 at halftime and 47-22 after three quarters.
The running clock went into effect when Kenley McCarn hit a layup with 3:28 left in the game to make the score 58-27. Melbourne’s largest lead was 33 points — the final score.
Kenley McCarn, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, finished with 31 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocked shots and 2 steals in 29 minutes.
“Obviously, our first quarter was a little rough,” McCarn said. “It usually is. But that’s when we get settled in. The second quarter is where we start playing like we usually do. We just don’t take any possession for granted. We try to take good shots and not force anything.”
Abbie Lawrence had 9 points and 4 bounds. Kaitlyn McCarn had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals. Ashtyn Kimble had 6 points. Halle Skidmore had 5 points and 4 assists. Kaylee Love and Kylea Morgan had 2 points each.
Myra Willingham, Jenna Starks and Emma Wilson led Bigelow with 7 points each.
“This has been an unbelievable experience,” Teague said of his team’s run. You may see a lot of teams who don’t work as hard as these guys do. Me pushing them every day in practice made them hate me several times. But they’ve allowed me to push them and try to get them to the point where I believe I know where they can go. We push them as hard as we can.
“This ride has been stressful at times. That’s the big thing about this group. It’s being able to take the stress. The mental aspect is where they have really blossomed this year. I couldn’t ask anymore of them.”
Bigelow coach Luke Cornett said he was proud of his team for advancing to the state title game.
“I’m proud of this group,” he said. “Unfortunately, we ran into a really good Melbourne team. I’m just proud of them. They fought hard at the right time.”
