The Melbourne Lady Bearkatz are headed back to Hot Springs.
Melbourne beat the Quitman Lady Bulldogs 52-21 in the Class 2A state semifinals Monday night at Junction City High School.
Melbourne will play Bigelow in the state championship game Friday at 6 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena. The Lady Bearkatz are going for their fourth consecutive state title.
The top-seeded Lady Bearkatz scored 13 points in the first quarter while holding Quitman to four first quarter points.
As the second quarter began, the Lady Bearkatz stumbled offensively and did not find their offensive footing again until the third quarter. Quitman was able to add seven points while the Lady Katz added just 4 in the quarter as shots weren’t falling, however they took a 17-11 lead into the locker room at half time.
The third quarter started slowly for the Lady Bearkatz as they left the door cracked for Quitman. They were plagued with shots not falling. That is until sophomore Kaitlyn McCarn drained a 3-pointer from the wing to ignite the Lady Bearkatz and unleash the Lady Bearkatz defensive fury. Melbourne forced multiple turnovers and held Quitman to two points in the third quarter while pushing out to a comfortable 38-13 lead at the end of the third quarter stunning Quitman.
The Lady Bearkatz had pushed the lead to 30 points with 5:13 remaining in the game, invoking the sportsmanship running clock.
Overall, in the tournament the Melbourne Lady Bearkatz scored 187 points in three games while holding their opponents to 69. The McCarn sisters combined for 37 points in the game. Kenley had 20 while Kaitlyn chipped in 17. Lanie Cornelius added five.
