Center on the Square’s KidStage is changing up its age group this spring. separating the older and younger children, with “Itsy Bitsy” having already wrapped and “The Moonstone” starting this weekend.
“The Moonstone” will be performed by seventh-12th-graders Friday-Sunday.
Center on the Square Theater Director Kayleigh Weichbrodt said the older participants have been really enjoying the separation from the younger KidStage group because it has allowed them to have a more serious production than they normally would.
“‘The Moonstone’ I think is kind of the first time they’re getting to do a real play,” Weichbrodt said, “a more meaty production.”
“The Moonstone” play is an adaptation, done by Thomas Hischak, of an English mystery novel written by Wilkie Collins in 1868. The book, and subsequent play, revolve around Rachel Verinder’s 18th birthday gift of the Moonstone, a substantially sized, yellow Indian diamond, which was taken to England by her uncle, Colonel John Herncastle.
During Rachel’s birthday party, the diamond goes missing. London detective Sergeant Cuff takes on the case to solve the mystery of the theft of the gem.
Even though KidStage would sometimes have different plays for the younger and older children, performances were held on the same occasion. In this case, the younger children performed “Itsy Bitsy: Trial of an Eight-Legged Washout” on March 11-13, and the older group will be holding their performances this weekend.
“We’re just really excited to try this separation,” Weichbrodt said.
“The Moonstone” has some more adult concerns in the play than KidStage productions usually explore, including suicide and murder, so Center on the Square is advising parents to consider that if planning to bring very young children.
“It’s not a scary show,” Weichbrodt said, “but those things can be triggering.”
Weichbrodt said the theater opted to issue the advanced warning just so people could make a more informed decision about whether to take small children to the play.
The separation between the older and younger children in KidStage will not last long this time around, however, because Weichbrodt said the summer program will have all the children working together once again.
In addition to separating the older and younger Kidstage children, Center on the Square is trying out a new donation feature for “The Moonstone,” which allows donors to dictate what they want their dollars to go toward.
In the case of “The Moonstone,” donors can select to donate toward the Production Wish List, which includes “costume a team member” ($30), “shoes for the birthday bash” ($20), “tools and set materials” ($15), “color the stage” ($10) and concessions ($5).
Weichbrodt, who is directing “The Moonstone,” said things have gone well with the new website, which allows for the more individualized donations.
“People like to feel like their contribution is doing something,” Weichbrodt said. “We didn’t know what to expect, but we’re pleased with how everything is going.”
Center on the Square Theater Executive Director Casey Rausch, who is in charge of the fundraising side of “The Moonstone”, said the wish list is allowing people to feel more involved in the show.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Rausch said $642 had been donated to “The Moonstone.”
“Two people purchased from the Production Wish List, and two were general donations,” she said.
For a show, Center on the Square makes a budget, and stays within that financial allotment, Rausch said, and additional money helps out.
“Anything donated is extra,” Rausch said.
Rausch said the wish list is giving people a chance to “take pride in doing their part,” and seems to be working effectively to bring additional funds into the theater and its productions.
“It was definitely a happy surprise,” Weichbrodt said of the extra money that was not necessarily expected for “The Moonstone.”
People can donate to the wish list anonymously, or under their own name, and the donation page shows how much has been raised, who has donated, how much each person gave, the total financial goal (which is $1,500 for this show) and the deadline to donate by, which in this case is May 7.
“I think the idea was to go until the end of the run,” Weichbrodt said.
Weichbrodt said, in some cases, people might, for example, like the show so much Friday to donate toward the next performance of “The Moonstone,” and since giving options would still be open, it would be possible to do so.
While the extra money is a helpful thing for the theater, Rausch said donations are still not what they were before COVID-19 became a problem.
“It’s just taken quite a hit since COVID,” Rausch said.
Besides donating toward “The Moonstone,” people can give toward the next mainstage show, “Entangled Through Time,” or the theater’s new stage-lighting project.
Weichbrodt said the theater has already started receiving financial gifts for “Entangled Through Time”, which is written by former Searcy resident Ken Wrobel. The play will run May 20-22 at 6:30 p.m.
In Wrobel’s case, Weichbrodt said the online giving could be quite handy, since Wrobel no longer lives in the area, although he will be traveling to see his play when the time comes. Family and friends of his will be able to financially support him, Center on the Square and “Entangled Through Time” using the website, even if they cannot travel to attend the show themselves.
Center on the Square is hoping to raise $5,000, in 10 $500 donation increments, according to the website (although people can select to donate $250) for new stage lighting for the next theatrical season. The deadline to donate toward the stage lighting is Aug 31.
Performances of “The Moonstone” will be held at Center on the Square, 219 W. Arch Ave., at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at centeronthesquare.org for $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and military, and $8 for children 12 and under. Masks are not required for “The Moonstone”, but people may wear them if they prefer. People needing a lot of tickets should note that there is a limit of up to 10 tickets per buyer per performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.