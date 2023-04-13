A 49-year-old Kensett man was given a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to three counts of terroristic threatening, including for threatening to cut the heads off Kensett police officers while wielding two machetes.
Dennis C. Jackson pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal to the class D felony charges March 14 in White County Circuit Court. He had been charged as a habitual offender. He received 396 days of jail credit.
Jackson retrieved the machetes from his West Searcy Street residence — after Kensett officers went there at his request Dec. 10, 2021 — and raised them while saying "he was going to kill us by chopping off our heads," Officer Jimmy Edge wrote in the affidavit.
Jackson reportedly had called "off-duty officers and 911 several times that night and in recent days stating he was having a mental breakdown and needed help." Jackson told the officers who arrived at his residence that "there were people in his attic," which he wanted them to verify, Edge wrote.
No one else was found in the residence, which had "the strong odor of bleach" and "a trail of liquid throughout the house," Edge wrote, adding that Jackson "appeared to be in a manic state, causing him to be irrational and emotionally unstable."
Jackson reportedly "began having fits of rage, causing verbal outbursts that escalated into physical self-harm" and "repeatedly punched the walls of his house while screaming at officers." He retrieved the machetes after telling the officers that he "was not going to the hospital or jail" and insisting that they "use deadly force," Edge wrote.
Although he "eventually put the machetes back inside the house" and sat down with the officers "on the steps of his porch," Edge wrote, Jackson suddenly pulled a razor-blade-style knife out of his right front pocket and "began threatening law enforcement again."
"He indicated he was not leaving without a fight and threw the knife in our direction," Edge wrote. Then after he reportedly ran back into the house and tried to grab the machetes again, he was handcuffed and arrested following "a brief struggle."
In August of that year, Jackson was charged with terroristic threatening after Kensett police were called by neighbors of Jackson after he started yelling at them that we was going to "blow our brains out" when they came outside to go to work.
"Jackson became increasingly aggressive towards them and appeared to be having delusional episodes," wrote Officer Mary Rudesill, who was promoted to acting chief Tuesday night. "Jackson threatened to shoot and kill the Conways multiple times."
The couple said this was not the first time they had been threatened by him.
That October, he reportedly threatened to harm his neighbors because he blamed "his recent legal troubles on them" and said they were "petitioning for his eviction."
He reportedly told the neighboring family that "he was going to burn their house down and set vehicles on fire." He also reportedly told them "they should be killed and he would dispose of their bodies."
"The victims are fearful of Jackson and believe he is capable of following through with the threats," Rudesill wrote.
The cases against Jackson were allowed to proceed in court after forensic examinations were performed in January and did not find "a mental disease or defect as defined by the statute."
In other cases in White County Circuit Court in March:
Richard Jacob Jackson of Judsonia was given six years of probation after pleading guilty to three counts of class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, and two counts of class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale meth. A charge of class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms was nolle prossed in the negotiated deal.
Johnny Dean Jones of Judsonia was given a year of probation after pleading guilty to class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana. A charge of class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, was nolle prossed in the negotiated deal.
Michael Brandon Jones of Vilonia was given five years of probation after pleading guilty to class C felony theft of property, class D felony theft of property and class C felony first-degree criminal mischief.
Scott Allen Jones of Bald Knob was sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Department of Community Correction after pleading guilty to class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine.
Shane Joshuah Lauderdale of Ward was given a year of probation after pleading guilty to class A misdemeanor second-degree criminal mischief. The charge was reduced from class D felony criminal mischief in the second degree in a negotiated deal.
Heather Lanea Leonard of Searcy was given five years of probation after pleading guilty to class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject meth and class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana.
Trent Daniel McFadden of Ward was given four years of probation after pleading guilty to class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine.
Roy James Millsap Jr. of Kensett was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction of class D felony theft of property, class D felony first-degree criminal mischief and class C felony theft of property. He also received a year in jail for class A misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief and two months in jail for class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot to run concurrently.
Gary Wayne Needham of Griffithville was given five years of probation for two counts of class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, and class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act.
Latasha Y. Oglesby of Jacksonville was sentenced to six years in the Department of Correction after pleading guilty to class A felony trafficking more than 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine and class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver.
Ashley Marie Quattlebaum of Judsonia was given 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to class B felony residential burglary and five years of probation for class D felony non-financial identity fraud, five years of probation after pleading guilty to two counts of class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, and a year of probation for class A misdemeanor resisting arrest and class A misdemeanor fleeing on foot. Charges of class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/inject methamphetamine, class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject meth, class D felony tampering with physical evidence and class A misdemeanor theft of property were nolled prossed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.