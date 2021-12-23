In 1963, Andy Williams included a new song on his Christmas album, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” The song has a joyful tune and celebrates a number of activities associated with the Christmas season.
I admit it. I like Christmas, and I like Christmas songs. I even like Christmas songs in July. Christmas songs are uplifting and make one smile.
Christmas songs have wonderful messages about silver bells, sleigh bells, chestnuts roasting on an open fire and presents under the Christmas tree. I like all of these things, but more importantly, I also enjoy singing songs that remind me of the birth of Jesus Christ.
Much of the Christian world celebrates the birth of Jesus on Dec. 25. Many Orthodox Christians in Eastern Europe celebrate Jan. 7 as the birth of Jesus. Some people look at events in the Bible and come up with mid-to-late September as the time of Jesus’ birth.
The Bible doesn’t tell us when Jesus was born, but it does tell the story of his birth.
As we read the Bible, there are four important appearances of Jesus.
Appearance No. 1 – Jesus as a baby.
A number of passages in the Old Testament prophesy about Jesus. Micah 5:2 stated he would be born in Bethlehem. Isaiah 7:14 told us his mother would be a virgin. We learn a lot about his birth and ministry in Isaiah 9:6-7.
In Matthew 1:18–2:12 and Luke 2:1-20, we read the beautiful story of the birth of Jesus.
He was born in Bethlehem. Shepherds were told the good news. A great multitude of heavenly hosts worshipped God and said, “Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace among men with whom He is pleased.” The magi saw the star in the east and came to worship him.
As cute as babies are and as much as we like to play with them, if we leave Jesus in the manger, we are missing the whole purpose of his birth. Luke 2:11 stated, “Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.”
In the birth of Jesus, God put on flesh and became human so he would experience trials, temptations, hunger, pain and want. He came knowing that he would be persecuted, die a cruel death on a cross, be buried and then be raised from the grave on the third day in order become our Savior. But he did it anyway because of his eternal love for us.
Appearance No. 2 – Jesus as a ministering servant.
After his baptism and temptation, Jesus went to the synagogue in Nazareth as was his custom. He was handed the scroll and read these words from Isaiah: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor” (Luke 4:18-19).
He then said, “Today this Scripture has been fulfilled in your hearing” (v. 21).
In his ministry, Jesus demonstrated his compassion for people as he taught, healed, raised the dead and fed the multitudes. He came to preach (Mark 1:38), seek and save the lost (Luke 19:10), give an abundant life (John 10:10), testify to the truth (John 18:37) and die for you and me (John 12:27). And this he did.
Appearance No. 3 – Jesus as a Savior.
The path to his appearing as our Savior was more than just being born as a baby; it was more than his being recognized as a great teacher; it was more than healing the sick, feeding great multitudes or raising the dead. The path to Jesus becoming our Savior went through the cross – it went through death.
There is an interesting story in Luke 13. Jesus was teaching and some Pharisees came and warned him that Herod wanted to kill him. Jesus replied, “I cast out demons and perform cures today and tomorrow, and the third day I reach My goal” (v. 32). Jesus was talking about his death, burial and resurrection. When Jesus arose on the third day, he completed his ministry on earth. Jesus arose from the grave as our Savior.
After the resurrection, Jesus appeared to Mary (John 20:11ff), travelers on the road to Emmaus (Luke 24:13ff), the disciples (John 20:19ff, 20:26ff, 21:1ff) and others. The apostle Paul writes about the appearance of Jesus after the resurrection saying he appeared to more than 500 at one time (1 Corinthians 15:3ff).
The message that Peter preached on the Day of Pentecost was this: God raised Jesus from the dead (Acts 2:24, 32). He made him both Lord and Christ (Acts 2:36). Those who are obedient to him will have their sins forgiven (Acts 2:37-41).
Appearance No. 4 – Jesus returning to redeem his own.
During his ministry on earth, Jesus told his disciples that he would go and prepare a place for them (John 14:3). After his resurrection, he ascended into heaven, and angels told his disciples he “will come in just the same way as you have watched Him go into heaven” (Acts 1:11).
During the first century, some in the church at Thessalonica apparently had questions about the return of Jesus. Paul wrote, “For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive and remain will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we shall always be with the Lord” (1 Thessalonians 4:16, 17).
This we know about Jesus: His birth as a baby is history. His ministry is history. His death, burial and resurrection are history. His return to take his redeemed home is promised.
And as we celebrate this “most wonderful time of the year,” may we rejoice in the birth of Jesus, live for him as our Lord and Savior and joyfully look forward to his return to take us to our eternal home.
