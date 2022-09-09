My sister, Deanna, and I were at Granddad and Mama Dee Layton’s house almost every day when we were growing up in Ennis, Texas. They lived in a garage apartment across the alley from Granddad’s little grocery store and just a few blocks from us.
It didn’t matter if it was during the summertime or during the school year, we spent a lot of time with them. Of course, the summertime offered more opportunities to be with them.
Granddad and Mama Dee weren’t wealthy by any means. Granddad’s little store provided enough money to pay the bills. They never had a new car. I don’t know that they ever took a vacation except to drive down to Houston or Beaumont for a day or two to see family. But they were joyful people who were a blessing to all who knew them.
Whenever Deanna got a new dress (which was typically sewn by Mother), she always wanted to show it to Granddad and Mama Dee. When she walked in wearing her new dress, Granddad would whistle and say, “Forty dollar saddle on a $5 horse!”
Well, Granddad was kidding, and Deanna knew he was, but he enjoyed teasing her! Then he and Mama Dee would always brag on her new dress and how pretty she looked.
Our friends always felt welcome at Granddad and Mama Dee’s. They were as welcome at the table as Deanna and I were.
One day, a friend and I decided to have a pillow fight. Granddad and Mama Dee’s pillows weren’t the foam type. I don’t even think foam had been invented yet. They were feather pillows. We were having a lot of fun until one of the pillows burst wide open. Feathers went flying everywhere! Do you have any idea on how long it takes to clean up a bunch of little bitty feathers?!
We didn’t see Daddy’s parents, Pop and Mom Mills, very often because they lived on a little farm up in Durant, Okla. In those days, driving from Ennis, Texas, to Durant, Okla., was quite a trip. But it was a real treat whenever we got to go up.
Mom always liked sweet iced tea. She would put teaspoon after teaspoon of sugar in her iced tea. However, she didn’t stir it much and wondered why she could never get it sweet enough. When she finished drinking her tea, there was an inch of solid sugar in the bottom of her glass.
One time, Uncle George and Aunt Lucille, along with their kids, Judy, Frank and Joyce, were up there at the same time as our family. Uncle George was going to run an errand in his pickup, so we kids jumped in the bed of the truck and ducked down. Mom Mills came out and told Uncle George, “Don’t let those kids go with you,” and he replied he wouldn’t. He took off with us in the bed of the truck, and we thought we had fooled Mom. We realized later she knew what we were doing and had fooled us!
Pop was always working around the farm. He had a couple of horses that we enjoyed riding, and we rode them bareback because he didn’t have saddles for them. Pop had the horses for work around the farm, and they earned their keep.
One time when we were up, he showed us an English saddle he had bought. It was the first English saddle I had ever seen, but we kept on riding the horses bareback.
We learned a lot from our grandparents. We saw their faith in God, their love for each other and their desire to serve and encourage others.
I am reminded of Paul’s encouragement to Timothy, “For I am mindful of the sincere faith within you, which first dwelt in your grandmother Lois and your mother Eunice, and I am sure that it is in you as well” (2 Timothy 1:5).
Timothy’s grandmother was a wonderful blessing in his life, just as our grandparents were in our lives. Grandparents are one of God’s most precious gifts.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.