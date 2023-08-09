Kenneth Lee (Ken) Keedy danced his way through Heaven's gates on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. He was born in Crawfordsville, Ind., on July 23, 1936, to the late Earnest and Helen Farrow Keedy.
He was a Korean War Army veteran before attending Purdue University, where he earned his Associate's degree in business and chemistry. Ken worked as a Chief Chemist for Anheuser Busch in Lafayette, Ind. He eventually moved to Kansas City, Kan., where he met his wife of 37 years, Cindy Powell-Keedy. After their marriage, they moved to Hutchinson, Kan., where Ken was the Quality Control Manager for Shears Asphalt Company before retiring and moving to Bald Knob, Ark., so Cindy could care for her parents. He then became a funeral director in her family's business; Powell Funeral Homes. Ken was a 32nd degree Mason, St. Joe, Mo., and a member of New Beginnings Community Church and the Bald Knob Lions Club. Ken loved to play golf, dance, watch Fox News and a Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Rose Ann Stover; and a granddaughter. Ken is survived by his wife, Cindy; sons, Mark Waller and Jamie Keedy; daughter, Samantha Finley (Darrell); three grandchildren, Melody, Jason and Brandon; brothers, Frank (Lila), Kansas City, Kan., and David Farrow (Janet), Fort Myers, Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday Aug. 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel, Bald Knob. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Beginnings Community Church Building Fund and can be sent c/o Powell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 650, Bald Knob, AR 72010.
