An irrigation school covering surge valves and soil sensor use is scheduled for March 3 in Newport, according to Chris Henry, professor and water management engineer for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
“Last year’s drought is a good reason for farmers to step up their irrigation game,” Henry said. “Using surge valves and soil moisture sensors will help farmers conserve water and be ready to use the water when and where it’s needed most.
The session will cover how surge valve functions and how to use them to improve irrigation. Participants also will learn how to properly program and design a computerized hole selection plan using Pipe Planner or surge irrigation. The second half of the school is practical application, where participants will program valves for different conditions.
“The soil moisture school provides an understanding of how the sensors work and how to use them to schedule irrigation,” Henry said.
Registration ends two days before the school. There is no cost to attend, but there is an option to purchase four sensors, a reader and a slide hammer: or just the four sensors. Space will be limited to 20 participants with a minimum of 10 required to hold the school. Walk-ins will be accepted if there is room.
The session will be held at the Jackson County Extension Center, 649 Jackson 917. Contact the Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Poinsett and Woodruff county offices or Parker at (870) 636-1329.
The agenda for each school:
9 a.m. — Surge school begins
9:45 a.m. — Hands-on surge controller work
11 a.m. — Soil sensor school begins
Noon — Lunch provided
1 p.m. — Hands-on work with soil moisture sensors
2:30 pm. — Soil sensor installation
3 p.m. — Adjourn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.